English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Swiggy to begin drone delivery trials for groceries in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru

    Swiggy has selected four firms to undertake the drone trials. It will launch its drone pilot project in two stages.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

    Online food delivery company Swiggy has partnered with technology firms over drone trials for grocery delivery in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

    Drones will deploy to a common customer point where a delivery partner will pick up orders and ship them to the customer.

    Swiggy has selected four firms for the trials and will launch the pilot in two stages. Garuda Aerospace will handle Bengaluru while Skyeair Mobility will take Delhi-NCR in the first phase. ANRA, TechEagle Consortia, and Marut Drontech will come in the second.

    Garuda Aerospace in a tweet said, "Flying to India’s Doorstep. We are extremely delighted to share that @garuda_india will be part of @swiggy_in’s pilot to evaluate the feasibility of drones for its instant grocery service, @SwiggyInstamart. The pilot will start with immediate effect in #Bangalore."

     

     

    Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO of Garuda Aerospace, called the partnership a "dawn of a new era in drone deliveries," adding that as cities become more crowded, startups like Swiggy have recognised how advanced Garuda Aerospace drones can help with urban mobility and logistics via air to reduce delivery downtime.

    (With inputs from agencies)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Drone delivery #grocery delivery #Swiggy #Swiggy Instamart
    first published: May 5, 2022 12:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.