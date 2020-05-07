Swiggy CTO Rahul Jaimini quits, set to join Pesto Tech

Rahul Jaimini, co-founder and chief technology officer at Swiggy, is joining another startup Pesto Tech as a co-founder.

In a blog post shared on its website, Swiggy co-founder Sriharsha Majety said Jaimini will continue to be a shareholder and board member at the food delivery major.

Jaimini is credited to have helped Swiggy lay down its technology backbone, while overseeing its systems to process terabytes of data and develop a technology stack which can deliver personalised experiences to its users.

Functions that were led by Jaimini, including platform engineering, analytics, IT will be realigned to Dale Vaz, head of engineering and data science, who has been with the company for close to two years.

"Technology was crucial to what we set out to build when we started Swiggy, it was Rahul’s immense passion to ‘build for the billions’ that drove technological innovations that set Swiggy apart as we grew phenomenally over the years," said Majety.

Swiggy was founded by Majety along with Nandan Reddy and Jaimini. The company, which serves food and groceries to consumers through its delivery fleet, was started in 2014 and commands a $3.6 billion valuation currently. It is backed by investors like Tencent, Naspers, Accel, Saif Partners and others.

In an emotional blog post, Majety went back to the inception, stressing on the crucial role Jaimini played in helping Swiggy scale up from 100 orders on the website daily to more than 15,000 daily orders within six months.

"We were also the first brand in India to offer the delight of live tracking in delivery services," he wrote.

Over the past six months, Jaimini developed interest in the future of remote working, something that has picked up globally over the last few years. In his new role at Pesto Tech he would be building on this idea hoping to make an impact since there is a massive engineering talent already present in the country.

During previous interactions with Moneycontrol, Pesto Tech chief executive officer Ayush Jaiswal had explained how he is trying to build a platform to train tech enthusiasts and help them find jobs at companies across the world, in Germany, Singapore and the United States. The advantage was all these are remote assignments and they could join these companies working out of their homes in India.

Jaiswal had said previously that in a post COVID-19 world, remote work will see further adoption and to help train engineers and executives for such a scenario he had started a separate training module for interested candidates as well. He could not be contacted immediately on this development.