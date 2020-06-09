App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 04:29 PM IST

Startups with social distancing tech solutions in demand: Report

Technology-based solutions by Magneto CleanTech, Park+ and Staqu are in demand.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the Indian economy opens up in phases, startups offering novel social distancing solutions are witnessing massive rise in demand for their products.

Technology-based solutions by Magneto CleanTech, Park+ and Staqu to monitor crowding in offices, markets and malls; contactless shopping and parking are among the offerings that have caught attention, The Economic Times reported.

Video Analytics

Close

Artificial Intelligence (AI) security startup Staqu through its platform Jarvis allows organisations to monitor their adherence to government norms via real-time CCTV analytics – using thermal screening and face recognition. Co-Founder Atul Rai is also part of the government’s COVID-19 response team at the NITI Aayog.

The platform provides real-time alerts and among its services it offers COVID-19 identification, tracing of suspecting individuals, monitoring of personal protective equipment (PPE), safety, security and hygiene via video analytics. Rai added that the data is “anonymised and privacy not compromised.” The company has already tied up with 15 partners,  including Microsoft.

Phone Tracker

Park+ on the other hand uses customers phones to provide passes and check body temperature. It has so far teamed up with malls in Delhi, Bhopal, Mumbai and Coimbatore, where upon entry customers scan a QR code verified via one-time password (OTP). This allows the mall to track the customer and provides directions and digital payment. It also provides contactless parking facility.

Air Quality

Magneto CleanTech has seen a surge in demand for its air purifier tech since the lockdown. Its solution – filter-less magnetic technology can be added onto any AC system. The company is exploring customised offering for transit systems such as buses, railways and metros in the near future.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 04:23 pm

