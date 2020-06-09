Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 8,613; WHO says pandemic 'far from over'

Coronavirus LIVE updates | WHO says pandemic 'far from over' as daily cases hit record high

Novel coronavirus cases had their biggest daily increase ever as the pandemic worsens globally and has yet to peak in central America, the World Health Organization (WHO) said yesterday, urging countries to press on with efforts to contains the virus.

"More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online briefing.

More than 1.3 lakh new cases were reported worldwide on June 7, the most in a single day so far, he said. Nearly 75 percent of them were reported from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia. (Input from Reuters)