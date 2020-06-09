Live now
Jun 09, 2020 07:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 8,613; WHO says pandemic 'far from over'
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 2,56,611.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the seventy-seventh day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0'. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,56,611. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 7,200. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 70.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.05 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
WHO says pandemic 'far from over'
Known COVID-19 cases in West Bengal rise to 8,613
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | CM Kejriwal to be tested for COVID-19 today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tested for COVID-19 today. He had self-isolated as a precautionary measure after he developed fever and sore throat on June 7.
Doctors had reportedly advised Kejriwal, who is also a diabetic, to wait for a day before testing for COVID-19.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | WHO says pandemic 'far from over' as daily cases hit record high
Novel coronavirus cases had their biggest daily increase ever as the pandemic worsens globally and has yet to peak in central America, the World Health Organization (WHO) said yesterday, urging countries to press on with efforts to contains the virus.
"More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online briefing.
More than 1.3 lakh new cases were reported worldwide on June 7, the most in a single day so far, he said. Nearly 75 percent of them were reported from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates | Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 50,000-mark yesterday and reached 50,085. This came after 1,311 more people tested positive for the viral infection.
The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Mumbai stands at 1,702.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30
Yesterday, the West Bengal government extended lockdown measures in containment zones till June 30. It has also limited the maximum number of people to 25 at places of worship (at a time), wedding ceremonies (guests) and funerals.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | COVID-19 death toll rises to 405 in West Bengal
Nine more people died in West Bengal due to COVID-19 yesterday, taking the death toll to 405, even as 426 fresh cases were reported in the state, officials said.
With this, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 8,613, a bulletin released by the state Health Department said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 4,743. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand LIVE updates | COVID-19 tally crosses 1,400-mark in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,411 yesterday with 56 more people testing positive. Most of them have a travel history to Mumbai, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Hyderabad.
A total of 714 patients have recovered from the infection, seven have migrated out of the state and 13 have died, a state health department bulletin said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 2,56,611. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 1,24,429 patients have recovered, 7,200 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 1,24,981. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 70.8 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.05 lakh.
With over 19.5 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and India.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the seventy-seventh day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till June 30. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month. The nomenclature has changed to ‘unlock’ from ‘lockdown’.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.