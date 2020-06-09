App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 11:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi withdraws Special Corona Fee on liquor from June 10 but raises VAT to 25%

Further, Value Added Tax (VAT) levied on all categories of liquor sold has been increased to 25 percent from the existing 20 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government has withdrawn the 'Special Corona Fee' levied at 70 percent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor, with effect from June 10, news agency ANI has reported.

Further, Value Added Tax (VAT) levied on all categories of liquor sold has been increased to 25 percent from the existing 20 percent.

The 'Special Corona Fee' was imposed in May on the MRP of liquor bottles as the government looked to earn additional revenue, having been hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Close
The sale of liquor was allowed in the national capital from May 4 onwards, which is when the third phase of the nationwide lockdown started. The special fee was imposed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government the very next day.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 11:00 pm

#Business #coronavirus #Delhi #Economy #India

