Delhi govt imposes 70% 'special corona fee' on liquor

The move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.
Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday as the government has decided to impose a 70 percent 'Special Corona Fee' on its sale in the national capital, sources said.
"70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday," a source said.
First Published on May 4, 2020 11:35 pm