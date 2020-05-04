App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 11:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt imposes 70% 'special corona fee' on liquor

The move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday as the government has decided to impose a 70 percent 'Special Corona Fee' on its sale in the national capital, sources said.

The move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

"70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday," a source said.

Close
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 11:35 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are Warren Buffett's 25 best quotes from Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

Here are Warren Buffett's 25 best quotes from Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

WhatsApp chatbot to make tackling COVID-19 misinformation easier

WhatsApp chatbot to make tackling COVID-19 misinformation easier

Here's one investment for average investors that Warren Buffett endorses

Here's one investment for average investors that Warren Buffett endorses

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.