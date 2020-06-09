App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | ICC bans use of saliva on ball, allows COVID-19 replacements in Test matches

Each team will be given up to two warnings per innings; however, repeated use of saliva will end in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Moreover, each time saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will have to clean it before the match recommences.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council on June 9 announced the temporary changes that would be introduced to its playing regulations.

The changes include the ban on using saliva to shine balls and allowing home umpires in international series.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Each team will be given up to two warnings per innings; however, repeated use of saliva will end in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Moreover, each time saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will have to clean it before the match recommences.

The appointment of home umpires for international matches was recommended by the Cricket Committee led by former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble.

Cricket teams will now be allowed to replace players exhibiting novel coronavirus symptoms such as respiratory issues, fever, cough, etc., during Test matches.

The governing sports body observed: “Teams will be allowed to replace players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. In line with concussion replacements, the Match Referee will approve the nearest like-for-like replacement.”

The ICC Chief Executives’ Committee also allowed additional unsuccessful DRS reviews for all innings, considering the fact that home umpires are often not as experienced as ICC’s elite panel umpires. A neutral Elite Panel match referee will conduct such hearings remotely via video link, the statement issued by the ICC read.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #ICC #Sports

