Slurrp Farm, Sirona Hygiene & Wellbeing Nutrition to get $50,000 from Amazon's accelerator

Health and nutrition focussed snack startup Slurrp Farm, Sirona Hygiene and Wellbeing Nutrition will get a combined total of $50,000 from Amazon in equity free grant after winning Amazon Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator program on August 12.

The accelerator was launched on Startup India Hub earlier in the year with the aim to allow startups to get access to customers across the world through Amazon’s ecommerce exports program and create global brands from India.

The program got over 500 entries from across the country.

The jury which consisted of Kanwaljit Singh, Founder and Managing Partner from Fireside Ventures, Sakshi Chopra, Managing Director from Sequoia India, Abhijeet Muzumdar, Head of Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund and Corporate Development at Amazon and Aastha Grover, Head, Startup India Hub, Invest India evaluated the entries on their business ideas, scalability and strength of the business plan, business metrics in launched markets and founding team credentials, among other things.

"India is the third largest ecosystem for startups in the world and we have seen that entrepreneurs and SMBs from India are not just innovating and manufacturing for customers in the country but across the world. We believe there is an immense opportunity for Indian startups and businesses to expand globally," said Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP and Country Head, Amazon India at the virtual event.

"What we need is to prepare our uniquely large startup ecosystem while enabling universal internet access and proceed transform and scale. Our impetus has to be technology adoption and creating a conducive environment for them to grow," he added.

The top 10 finalists presented their business proposition to a distinguished jury.

"The Indian startup ecosystem has transformed India into a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. Digitization has propelled the democratisation of access and opportunity for Indian businesses. Through this accelerator programme, we will tap the vast potential of emerging businesses and MSMEs to make an indelible mark in global markets ," said Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO, Invest India.