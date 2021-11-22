SalesKen bags $22 million in Series B funding led by Microsoft's M12

SalesKen claims to have improved client companies' topline by 20-25% within months of use

SalesKen, a sales conversation AI startup, has raised $22 million in series B funding round led by Microsoft’s venture fund M12 and with participation from existing investor Sequoia India.

The startup plans to use the funds raised to accelerate expansion into the North American market and further invest in its deep-tech product.

Founded in 2018 by Surga Thilakan and Sreeraman Vaidyanathan, SalesKen helps companies track the performance of their sales representatives on calls, webinars and presentations. It offers insights on gaps in the sales calls and provides real time cues to the sales representatives to help them engage their customers better.

"With the increasing use of remote-selling across industries, conversation AI tools that provide visibility and insights to sales leaders have become a must have in the sales stack," said SalesKen co-founder Surga Thilakan. "SalesKen has dramatic outcomes on sales conversions, improving top-line by 20-25% within a few months of use. This RoI impact has seen us grow by over 300% in the last year."

"SalesKen is defining the massive category for ‘In-Call Sales Intelligence’; it delivers immediate impact, improving conversions across sales organisations by 15-25% within 60 days of going live," said Abhi Kumar, Partner at M12, who will be joining the company board.

SalesKen started commercial operations in January 2020 and had previously raised $8 million in Series A funding led by Sequoia India.

“SalesKen has made great progress since their Series A by showing tangible results to customers in the US and India. The market they operate in is growing rapidly and SalesKen's product is rapidly iterating to serve a multitude of sales team requirements,” said Shailesh Lakhani, partner at Sequoia Capital.