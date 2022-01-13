MARKET NEWS

PointOne Capital announces final close of maiden Rs 50 crore fund

The fund focuses on areas like edtech, healthtech, fintech, enterprise SaaS and creator economy among others, and offers pre-seed funding largely in the range of $100,000 to $150,000 each.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
Representative image.

PointOne Capital, a pre-seed focused venture fund on January 13  announced the final close of its maiden Rs 50 crore fund.

The fund, which primarily targets start-ups in the pre-launch stage, has already invested in 30 start-ups. It aims to invest in about 60 more early stage start-ups within next 24 months. The fund focuses on areas like edtech, healthtech, fintech, enterprise SaaS and creator economy among others.

“Macro sentiment in India has seen a clear shift towards tech and it was very apparent from the huge participation interest we received from investors across profiles, globally. Combining the fact that our ongoing portfolio wholly comprises category creators across sectors, we saw full subscription well ahead of expected timelines. We will continue on our philosophy of backing startups early with PointOne being an added hand in enabling them evolve into future category leaders,”said Mihir Jha, founding partner of the VC fund.

Among the 30 investments that PointOne has made so far, 20 of them was made in 2021 and the ticket size of investments ranged between $100,000 to $150,000. The fund said it has on-boarded successful entrepreneurs from Indian and abroad, CXOs, start-up leaders and mid-sized family offices as its LPs.

“Our final close will enable us to stick to our approach of quick decision making and non-intrusive value addition for our founders, thus making us a dependable partner for companies looking to raise their first round of capital. We have been fortunate to be associated with 30 start-ups already and will look to triple that number in the next 2 years,” said Ravish Ratnam another founding partner of PointOne capital.
first published: Jan 13, 2022 06:06 pm

