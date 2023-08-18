Online poker platform Spartan Poker lays off 125 people after 28% GST blow

Spartan Poker allows users to play poker tournaments online across various formats in both live poker and online poker segments.

Online poker platform Spartan Poker has let go 125 people, or 40 percent of its workforce, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol, joining the list of companies who have been impacted by the government's 28 percent GST on the real-money gaming sector.

This comes on heels of esports and skill gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL) laying off 350 employees and Kavin Bharti Mittal's Hike cutting 55 jobs. Spartan Poker declined to comment on this development to Moneycontrol.

Founded in 2014 by Amin Rozani, Sameer Rattonsey, and Peter Abraham, Spartan Poker allows users to play poker tournaments online across various formats in both live poker and online poker segments.

On August 2, the GST Council decided to stick to its initial proposal of levying 28 percent on the full face value of real-money games, without distinguishing between games of skill and chance, despite suggestions from a handful of states to review it.

However, the council offered these firms partial relief by recommending that the GST be levied on the total amount of money deposited by users to play real-money games, rather than on each bet, to prevent double taxation. The council also agreed to review the levy six months after implementation.

