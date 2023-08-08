MPL to lay off 350 employees after 28% GST on real-money gaming

This is the second round of layoffs at the Bengaluru -based startup in about a year. It had let go more than 100 people and exited the Indonesia market in May 2022.

Esports and skill gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL) is laying off 350 employees, which represents about 50 percent of its India workforce, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

This measure comes on the heels of the GST Council's recommendation to impose a whopping 28 percent tax on full deposit value, with no distinction made between game of skill and chance. Gaming platforms currently pay an 18 percent GST on platform fees.

"The new rules will increase our tax burden by as much as 350 percent-400 percent. As a business, one can prepare for a 50 percent or even a 100 percent increase, but adjusting to a sudden increase of magnitude means we need to make some very tough decisions," MPL co-founders Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra said in an email to employees, a copy of which was viewed by Moneycontrol.

In the letter, the co-founders said that their variable costs predominantly involve people, server and office infrastructure. The company said they have already initiated work on revisiting their server and office infrastructure costs.

"Despite this, we will still have to reduce our people related costs" Srinivas said.

This is the second round of layoffs at the Bengaluru -based startup in about a year. It had let go more than 100 people and exited the Indonesian market in May 2022.

MPL was last valued at $2.3 billion after raising a reported $150 million in September last year, which also marked its entry into the unicorn club.

It counts Peak XV (previously Sequoia India), SIG,RTP Global, Go-Ventures (now Argor Capital), Moore Strategic Ventures, Play Ventures, Base Partners, Telstra Ventures, and Founders Circle Capital among its investors.