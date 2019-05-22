App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ola pulls plug on Foodpanda's food delivery business, lays off employees: Report

However, Foodpanda's cloud kitchens business, which operates under private labels The Great Khichdi Experiment, Lovemade and FLRT brands, will continue operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ola has suspended Foodpanda's food delivery business and has laid off several employees, according to a report in Mint.

"They (Ola) have realised they can't burn money like Swiggy and Zomato, which is why they only want to do in-house brands. Over the last few months, Foodpanda has been scaling down its marketplace," a source told the paper.

The company has laid off about 40 entry-mid level staff, and terminated contracts of 1,500 delivery executives, the report said.

However, Foodpanda's cloud kitchens business, which operates under private labels The Great Khichdi Experiment, Lovemade and FLRT brands, will continue operations.

related news

Also Read: Foodpanda offloads many restaurants as it shifts focus to 'dark kitchens'

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

In December 2017, Ola had acquired Foodpanda from Berlin-based Delivery Hero for around Rs 200 crore ($30-40 million). Ola had also invested $200 million (about Rs 1,300 crore) in the food delivery company at the time.

The app currently shows that most restaurants are temporarily unavailable, with only 1-2 restaurants open for delivery in each location in Mumbai.

Media reports over the past few months had suggested that Ola is cutting its investment in Foodpanda and reducing its focus on the business.

Ola has dissolved its ground team over the past few weeks, and retained its core team of senior executives, the report said.

"The entry-level employees were given intimation first, followed by the on-ground operations team," a source told the publication.

Ola had first tried its hand at the food business in 2015, launching Ola Café which it discontinued a year later.

Foodpanda had last year offered deep discounts to compete with Swiggy, Zomato and UberEats.

Foodpanda currently clocks around 5,000 orders per day, while Swiggy and Zomato record around 200,000 orders daily.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 12:46 pm

tags #Foodpanda #Ola #Startup

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood review round-up: Quentin Tarantino wins ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team jet off to England

Inshallah: Salman Khan feels he is a 'bundle of talent' in front of 'g ...

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor oozes sensuality in a white Ralph and Russo ...

Jyotiraditya Scindia is a 'proud father' as son Mahanaryaman Scindia g ...

Street Dancer: A bare-bodied Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into the ...

Bharat: Salman Khan wants National Award for Katrina Kaif and not for ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol seems to feel the election heat

Team India Departs for ICC World Cup 2019

Not Just Fans But Jaime Lannister Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is Also ...

Chinese Airlines Seek Boeing Compensation Over 737 MAX Grounding

Get Yours at the OnePlus Experiential Pop-Up in Delhi

Tuticorin Observes First Anniversary of Anti-Sterlite Protests That Le ...

Day Before Lok Sabha Election Result, Smriti Irani Thanks Voters for B ...

Are 'Siri' and 'Alexa' Learning From Humans and Perpetuating Gender St ...

Designed by Committee, Toyota's Japan Taxi Becomes an Expensive Olympi ...

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: RBSE to Declare 12th Arts Result ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,700 ahead of ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Brokerages bullish on Tech Mahindra post Q4 results

DLF shares surge on robust Q4 earnings

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Murder of PDP's Mohammad Jamal Bhat allegedly ...

Two French families who lost kin in Ethiopian Airlines crash sue Boein ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

DHFL is no IL&FS yet, but it isn’t far from getting there unless a S ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup with new keyboard, 9th Gen Intel proc ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.