Foodpanda offloads many restaurants as it shifts focus to 'dark kitchens'

"As part of our ongoing business repurposing initiatives, we are focused on building a portfolio of own food brands and curated food offerings from select partners through our fast expanding network of kitchens. Many of these offerings are already available in all major cities through the Ola and Foodpanda apps. We continue to invest in expanding our facilities and kitchens, as well as our portfolio of food offerings for customers. We remain committed to our mission of building a superior food experience for millions of our customers," a company spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

While the company did not directly comment on the offloading of the existing restaurants from its platform, a source said that increased focus on Ola's own line of brands from its kitchens have rendered some areas in smaller cities and towns unserviceable, including suburbs and low demand areas in some cities.

The number of cities affected couldn't be immediately ascertained. As per the company's website, it delivers to more than 100 cities in the country.

Till the beginning of the year, the company claimed to be processing over 300,000 orders a day from 60,000 restaurant partners across the country with a food delivery network of 125,000 delivery partners.

"The company's plan is to heavily concentrate on private brands like Hola Chef which they acquired and cater to niche segment of restaurants like top level fine dines and gourmet offerings. This entire overhaul is likely to take three months," said one of the sources quoted above.