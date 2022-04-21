Ola Electric customer alleges accident caused due to scooter fault, company disputes it

Ola electric scooter

Ola Electric continues to be plagued with various complaints over its electric scooter Ola S1 Pro.



The scooter went airborne crashing and skidding. My son was severely hospitalised on 26th March where he had fractures in left hand and 16 stitches in right hand due to fault in ola S1 Pro @bhash @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/nwjTDv7SBA

— BALWANT SINGH (@BALWANT1962) April 15, 2022

In a new incident, one of the customers alleged that his son had an accident on March 26 due to a fault in an Ola Electric scooter where it accelerated on a speed breaker instead of slowing down, resulting in the vehicle going airborne and crashing down on the road.

The customer alleged on Twitter that his son had fractures in left hand and 16 stitches in right hand due to this accident, and he had to undergo surgery to save his left hand from life long disability. Moneycontrol could not independently verify these details.

Ola Electric, however, disputed these allegations and said there are no issues with the said scooter. The company spokesperson redirected us to its response on Twitter that said "After thorough investigation, there is no issue with the scooter and we advice you to please ride safely"



Hey,

Wishing your son a very quick recovery.

And further to our discussion over call your scooter will be delivered to you today.

After thorough investigation, as confirmed on call there is no issue with the scooter and we advice you to please ride safely. — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) April 21, 2022



Since deliveries started in December last year, Ola Electric has struggled with issues pertaining to the quality, delivery and the after-sale service of its scooters. Moneycontrol had reported some of these issues in December last year. An Ola Electric spokesperson said they have fixed these issues in subsequent software updates.

In recent weeks, scooters from Ola Electric, Pure EV, Okinawa Scooters and Jitendra Electric Vehicles have also gone up in flames, casting a shadow over the prospects of a nascent but fast-growing industry.

On March 28, the government deputed a team of experts to investigate the incidents. On April 7, it called technical teams of Ola Electric and Okinawa Scooter for an explanation on recent fires in their EVs.

All testing requirements for batteries, battery management, and cells are now being updated amid mounting worries about safety issues surrounding two-wheeler EVs owing to previous fire accidents. The government is in talks with companies involved in recent EV fires.

According to reports, these companies are also being instructed on the procedures that need to be taken to prevent future fires. It's also been stated that, if necessary, the government can provide EV manufacturers instructions on what steps they must do. At the manufacturer's end, the government is also modifying quality assurance and quality control criteria.





