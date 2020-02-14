App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NestAway acquires ApnaComplex, brand to function independently

Nestaway plans to use the acquisition to expand its home services to residents registered with ApnaComplex. This is Nestaway’s second acquisition since its launch in 2015

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
NestAway (Image: Facebook)
NestAway (Image: Facebook)

Home rental startup NestAway has acquired apartment services platform ApnaComplex for an undisclosed amount, Mint reported.

NestAway told the paper the deal would help expand its services into painting, pest control and deep-cleaning for residents registered with the ApnaComplex.

Amarendra Sahu, the chief executive of Nestaway, said the deal would enable residents in these societies to rent their apartments in an “easy, seamless and trustworthy way” and will help the company read a much larger audience in not just Bengaluru, but across India as well.

Close

The acquisition brings to NestAway’s portfolio 20,000 societies across 80 cities. While financial details of the ApnaComplex deal were not available, this is NestAway’s second acquisition after Zenify in 2017 to expand into family housing, as per the report.

related news

ApnaComplex will retain its brand and function independently, the paper added. Company CEO Raja Sekhar Kommu told Mint the association would allow them to enhance their platform and “create a strong and trusted ecosystem for owners and residents of apartment societies.”

NestAway has been on a growth path. In March 2018 it raised $51 million (about Rs 330 crore) in a Series D financing from investors including Goldman Sachs and the HK and UC-RNT Fund, a joint venture between Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata's RNT Associates and the University of California and Schroder Adveq.

This round also saw participation from its existing investor IDG India and Tiger Global.

Founded in 2015, NestAway caters to individuals looking for affordable rental housing in the top 10 cities in India. It is a one-stop service provider for tenants and house owners where neither has to pay any brokerage fee.

With its technology-enabled platform and sophisticated data analytics capability, NestAway today caters to over 35,000 tenants and 16,000 owners, including over 7,000 family owners in Bangalore, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Noida, Mumbai and Pune.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #acquisition #ApnaComplex #Business #company #Nestaway #Startup

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.