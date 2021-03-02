English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

MakeMyTrip-Google AdWord case | Delhi High Court issues bailable warrant against HappyEasyGo India directors

The issue dates back to May 2018 when MakeMyTrip had filed a case against lesser known rival HappyEasyGo for infringing intellectual property rights.

Priyanka Sahay
March 02, 2021 / 11:17 PM IST
Answer: MakeMyTrip (Image: Facebook/@makemytrip)

Answer: MakeMyTrip (Image: Facebook/@makemytrip)

Granting an interim injunction in favour of online travel agency MakeMyTrip in the Google AdWord case, the Delhi High Court has issued a bailable warrant against the directors of smaller rival HappyEasyGo India.

It is a two-year-old trademark infringement case filed by MakeMyTrip. The warrants have been issued for not appearing before the court on the date of hearing.

"Issue bailable warrants for personal presence of contemnors No 2 and 3, namely, Rajesh Kumar Dathik and Neelam Rani on a surety of Rs 50,000 each before this court on the next date of hearing," said the court order dated February 26.

The issue dates back to May 2018 when MakeMyTrip had filed a case against lesser known rival HappyEasyGo for infringing intellectual property rights. The court had granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction in favour of MMT, directing HappyEasyGo to not bid on MakeMyTrip related keywords, till further orders on Google’s AdWord program or any other AdWord Program.

"However in December 2020 when the travel market started opening up after COVID, we again saw that HappyEasyGo was violating the order of 2018 and was using MakeMyTrip as the keyword on the adword program which led MMT to file another contempt. On this fresh contempt, notice was issued and the court asked HappyEasyGo directors to appear before court on Feb 26. On that date since the directors failed to appear, the court issued bailable warrants against the directors of HappyEasyGo and also directed Google to suspend all the adword accounts of HappyEasyGo which were being run by HappyEasyGo on Google's Adword platform," said Mohit Goel, partner at Sim And San, one of the counsels appearing for Makemytrip told Moneycontrol.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, the court has also directed Google to block the Google Ads account of HappyEasyGo.

This is not the only case MakeMyTrip is fighting. The company has a similar case against EaseMyTrip which is planning an IPO in March 2021, among almost half a dozen cases.
Priyanka Sahay
TAGS: #Google #HappyEasyGo #MakeMyTrip #Trademark
first published: Mar 2, 2021 11:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.