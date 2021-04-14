English
Is startup funding boom here to stay? Get your answers live on Moneycontrol Masterclass on April 16 at 6 pm

What's driving the funding boom?  ​Are the valuations justified? What should founders keep in mind during these times? Rajan Anandan, Radhika Gupta, Nithin Kamath and Vidit Aatrey will answer these questions and more on Moneycontrol Masterclass. Stay tuned

Moneycontrol Contributor
April 14, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
Startup funding in India has been on a tear in 2021. The first hundred days of the year have already produced 10 unicorns—companies valued at a billion dollars or more— compared to 11 in all of 2020.

And, April has been the unicorn month. Between April 5 and 8, six companies saw their valuation zoom. Of these, four are backed by New York-headquartered investment firm Tiger Global Management. Three got the backing of Sequoia India, the most active investor in Indian startups this year. 

A combination of factors is driving the boom—post-pandemic digitisation has led to a growth in online services, there is lots of capital available, Tiger Capital is roaring again, India is one of the largest consumer markets that is still open and upcoming internet IPOs are raising hopes of an exit path. 

But is the boom here to stay? Are the valuations justified? What should founders bear in mind during these heady times?

In the fifth episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass, we will put these questions and more to Rajan Anandan, MD, Sequoia India & Surge; Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC; Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha and Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho.

Moneycontrol has always modelled its journalism to help readers make sense of complex events through exhaustive reporting, deep analysis and sharp commentary. Through the Moneycontrol Masterclass, we shine a light on topics that matter so that readers are prepared to navigate the future and the forces shaping it. 

Masterclass is a live, virtual event that decodes the most important events shaping our economy. It features experts who help viewers understand events and topics that matter to them.

Grab the opportunity to ask questions from the best in the business to understand the inner workings of the startup world and the role funding plays. 

Moneycontrol Masterclass Episode 5: Startup Funding Boom in India goes live at 6 pm on April 16. You can watch it live on our website, YouTube and Facebook channels.
TAGS: #calendar #Edelweiss AMC #India #Meesho #moneycontrol masterclass #Nithin Kamath #Radhika Gupta #Rajan Anandan #Sequoia India #startups #Unicorns #Vidit Aatrey #Zerodha
first published: Apr 14, 2021 01:04 pm

