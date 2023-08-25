English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Co-founder Avnish Anand elevated as CEO of CaratLane with immediate effect

    Anand has been with the company for over eight years. Meanwhile, co-founder Gurukeerthi Gurunathan will continue to play an important role as the Chief Technology Officer of CaratLane, the company said.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2023 / 08:24 PM IST
    File photo

    File photo

    Avnish Anand, the co-founder of CaratLane has been appointed as the startup’s new chief executive officer (CEO) with immediate effect. The decision comes just days after his co-founder and former boss, Mithun Sacheti, made a remarkable exit by selling his CaratLane shares to Titan.

    Last week, Titan, which already holds 71.09 percent in CaratLane, said it would further increase its stake to 98.28 percent by buying out Sacheti’s 27.18 percent share in the online jewellery retailer for Rs 4,621 crore. The deal valued CaratLane at Rs 17,000 crore. It also marked the second biggest e-commerce exit in India, just after Walmart’s $16 billion deal for Flipkart which gave both founders, Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, over $1 billion each.

    About a week after Sacheti’s exit, Anand has now been promoted from his previous role as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CaratLane.

    “Avnish (Anand)... was employee No.1 at CaratLane and an integral part of the founding team. He has played a stellar role in building CaratLane into what it is today,” the company said in a statement.

    Anand has been with the company for over eight years. The press statement also said that co-founder Gurukeerthi Gurunathan will continue to play an important role as the Chief Technology Officer of CaratLane.

    Related stories

    While Sacheti made Rs 4,621 crore from his exit, he also made sure top-level employees at the company get rewarded handsomely in ESOP payouts. About 75 CaratLane employees are set to receive about Rs 340-30 crore, Moneycontrol had reported earlier.

    “Mithun has been a pillar of support and a sounding board for all my ideas these past years, so of course it’s sad to see him go. But I’m really excited for this new chapter as we have a great opportunity to build a bigger and more remarkable business in front of us,” CaratLane’s new CEO Anand said in the statement.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Avnish Anand #Caratlane #Mithun Sacheti #Titan
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 08:24 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!