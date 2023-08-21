Midas Touch: Inspired by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Mithun Sacheti to turn investor after CaratLane sale

In the future, there is also a chance Mithun Sacheti might return as a founder but for now, a non-compete clause that he signed with Titan may constrain him

Mithun Sacheti scored one of the biggest exits for an internet entrepreneur in India, when he sold his remaining stake in jewellery firm CaratLane for Rs 4,621 crore to Titan. The Chennai-based founder celebrated his big day with a plate of piping hot bhajji and coffee at the iconic Sangeetha restaurant in the city, with another famous founder and friend, Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham. Life after CaratLane In an interview with Moneycontrol over the weekend, Sacheti said he will take a break...