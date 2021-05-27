MARKET NEWS

10 things to know about new Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

The CEO-designate Andy Jassy joined Amazon soon after his Harvard MBA in 1997, and is known for his wit and humour. He took many pot shots at IMB and Oracle, Amazon’s rivals in web services, on social media platforms.

Priyanka Sahay
May 27, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST

It’s official now! Andy Jassy will replace Jeff Bezos as Amazon’s chief executive on July 5.

Interestingly, this is the date Bezos incorporated the company from his garage in Bellevue, Washington, as an online bookstore 27 years ago.

Here are 10 things you about the man who will lead the world's biggest e-commerce company.

-- Born in a Jewish family, Jassy grew up in Scarsdale, New York.

-- He is an old timer at Amazon. He joined the company as a marketing manager soon after completing the Master of Business Administration (MBA) course from Harvard Business School in 1997. He climbed up the ladder and founded Amazon Web Services in 2003 and became its CEO in 2016.

-- Jassy belonged to the elite group of executives called the S-team or senior team at Amazon.

-- He is popularly known for his customers-first approach which is the very core of Amazon.

-- Jassy was regarded as the clear heir apparent after the CEO of Amazon's worldwide consumer business, Jeffrey A. Wilke, who was also seen as a potential candidate for the top job, announced his retirement in August 2020.

-- Jassy hasn't been a frequent visitor to India, one of Amazon's biggest markets outside the US. However he takes regular direct reviews from the company's India customers online.

-- He is popular for his wit and humour. On multiple occasions he has taken pot shots at his competitors like IBM and Oracle on social media platforms.

-- A sports fan, he also owns a minority stake in Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League.

--  According to media reports, Jassy was paid $348,809 in 2019 by Amazon. This was down from $19.7 million in 2018 when he got over $19 million in stock awards.

-- Jassy is known for his extravagant keynotes. Much like Bezos who rode a truck during Amazon's promotional event in India, Jassy brought an 18-wheel truck called Snowmobile on stage for a demonstration.
TAGS: #Amazon #Andy Jassy #Jeff Bezos
first published: May 27, 2021 03:24 pm

