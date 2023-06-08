English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SpiceJet partners with FTAI Aviation to restore fleet

    The partnership with the U.S.-based engine services provider "will reduce maintenance expense and minimise aircraft downtime, enhancing the airline's overall performance," Spicejet said in a statement.

    Reuters
    June 08, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
    SpiceJet partners with FTAI Aviation to restore fleet

    SpiceJet partners with FTAI Aviation to restore fleet

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    SpiceJet said on Thursday that FTAI Aviation would lease it up to 20 engines, the first few of which the low-cost carrier would use to reactivate some of its grounded fleet over the next 2-3 months.

    The partnership with the U.S.-based engine services provider "will reduce maintenance expense and minimise aircraft downtime, enhancing the airline's overall performance," Spicejet said in a statement.

    The Gurugram-based airline said last month it had begun to revive 25 of its grounded fleet using its own money and a $50 million line of credit through an Indian government scheme it secured.

    SpiceJet had also said there were no plans to file for insolvency, quelling fears of a spillover after rival Go Airlines (India) filed for voluntary bankruptcy.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Companies #FTAI #SpiceJet
    first published: Jun 8, 2023 10:32 am