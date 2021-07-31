SpiceJet launches 16 new flights, Bhavnagar added to domestic network

A SpiceJet passenger aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad (File Image)

Domestic airline SpiceJet has added Bhavnagar in Gujarat, to its list of connected cities and has added 10 more flights to its domestic network.

From August 20, 2021, the airline will connect Bhavnagar to Surat, Mumbai and Delhi, the airline said in a release on July 31.

Speaking on the additional of Bhavnagar, SpiceJet COO Shilpa Bhatia said the city is “key for trade and commerce” and comes with “great potential for business and leisure travel”.

Further, the 10 added flights will connect Vishakhapatnam with Bengaluru, Kishangarh (Ajmer) with Mumbai, Gwalior with Jaipur, and Belagavi with Delhi, and add frequency to the Delhi-Jammu route.

Bhatia added that the additional flights will “support the domestic expansion we are aiming for aggressively”.

SpiceJet will be the first airline to operate non-stop flights between following routes: Bhavnagar-Delhi, Bhavnagar-Surat, Gwalior-Jaipur, and Kishangarh-Mumbai, the statement added.

“SpiceJet is well aligned and fully committed to aid recovery of air travel and realise India’s dream of having a strong, stable and progressive aviation market by constantly adding new routes and destinations,” Bhatia said.

Bookings are now open on www.spicejet.com SpiceJet’s mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.

Flight no From Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Effective Date SG 3470 Bengaluru Vishakhapatnam 7:05 PM 9:00 PM 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 05-Aug-21 SG 3471 Vishakhapatnam Bengaluru 9:15 PM 11:10 PM 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 05-Aug-21 SG 0205 Delhi Belagavi 2:30 PM 4:35 PM 1,5 13-Aug-21 SG 0206 Belagavi Delhi 5:05 PM 7:25 PM 1,5 13-Aug-21 SG 0372 Delhi Jammu 6:15 PM 7:35 PM 1,2,3,4,5,6 13-Aug-21 SG 0373 Jammu Delhi 8:05 PM 9:25 PM 1,2,3,4,5,6 13-Aug-21 SG 2035 Jaipur Gwalior 6:30 AM 7:30 AM 1,3,5,7 20-Aug-21 SG 2036 Gwalior Jaipur 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 1,3,5,7 20-Aug-21 SG 3001 Delhi Bhavnagar 6:35 AM 8:45 AM 1,3,4,5,6,7 20-Aug-21 SG 3001 Bhavnagar Mumbai 9:05 AM 10:10 AM 1,3,4,5,6,7 20-Aug-21 SG 3004 Mumbai Bhavnagar 2:20 PM 3:25 PM 1,3,4,5,6,7 20-Aug-21 SG 3004 Bhavnagar Delhi 3:45 PM 5:50 PM 1,3,4,5,6,7 20-Aug-21 SG 3422 Surat Bhavnagar 1:35 PM 2:20 PM 4,6,7 20-Aug-21 SG 3423 Bhavnagar Surat 2:40 PM 3:25 PM 4,6,7 20-Aug-21 SG 3002 Mumbai Kishangarh (Ajmer) 12:40 PM 2:50 PM 1,3,5,7 20-Aug-21 SG 3003 Kishangarh (Ajmer) Mumbai 3:10 PM 5:20 PM 1,3,5,7 20-Aug-21

(1- Monday, 2- Tuesday, 3- Wednesday, 4- Thursday, 5- Friday, 6- Saturday, 7- Sunday)

Notably, flights on the Kishangarh (Ajmer)-Mumbai sector will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays; those on Bhavnagar-Delhi and Bhavnagar-Mumbai will operate all days except Tuesdays; and Bhavnagar-Surat flights will operate Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

It will operate daily flights on Bengaluru–Vishakhapatnam sector; and Monday and Friday flights between Belagavi–Delhi; while the new frequency between Delhi-Jammu will be Monday to Saturday; and flights between Jaipur-Gwalior will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Friday and Sundays.

The airline will be deploying a mix of its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes, it said.