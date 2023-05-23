SpiceJet gears up to revive four of its 25 grounded aircraft by June 15

SpiceJet to bring four of the 25 grounded aircraft back into service by June 15

Low-cost airline SpiceJet hopes to bring back four of its 25 grounded aircraft by June 15.

Two Boeing 737s and two Bombardier Q400s planes are being revived. The airline also intends to restart operations with more aircraft, as per a report by CNBC-TV18.

The budget carrier's plan to revive the 25 grounded aircraft will help it capitalise and make the most of the upcoming peak travel season.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 last month, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said that the company intends to revive its grounded fleet in the next two to three months. The airline is eager to lease a number of more planes.

The low-cost carrier marks 18 years of its operations today.

Also read | SpiceJet plans to revive 25 grounded aircraft, borrow Rs 400 crore

SpiceJet had on May 11 said it will the $50 million it received from the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and internal cash accruals to revive its grounded fleet as it sought to quash rumours of insolvency.

Despite the recent turbulence in the Indian aviation market, SpiceJet has said it had no intentions of filing for insolvency and was focused on its business.

By the end of June, the carrier intends to launch two international UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) flights along the routes Imphal-Mandalay-Imphal and Agartala-Chattogram-Agartala, according to the report.

Also read | SpiceJet quashes insolvency talk, says efforts on to revive grounded fleet

The airline plans to relaunch its UDAN flights from Jammu to Gwalior and from Kolkata to Gwalior to Jammu as well as create a new UDAN flight from Kolkata to Tezpur and Kolkata.

In addition to starting flights on the Kolkata-Chattogram-Kolkata sector, the low-cost airline would also resume operations on the Kolkata-Agartala-Kolkata and Kolkata-Imphal-Kolkata sectors.