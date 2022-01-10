MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

South Korea's SsangYong Motor sold for $255 million to local consortium

SsangYong is burdened with high debt and its vehicle sales last year fell to 84,496, down about 21% from a year earlier, a regulatory filing from the automaker showed.

Reuters
January 10, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
SsangYong Motor Company (PC-Shutterstock)

SsangYong Motor Company (PC-Shutterstock)


A consortium led by South Korean electric carmaker Edison Motors Co has agreed to acquire debt-ridden SsangYong Motor Co Ltd for 305 billion won ($254.65 million), SsangYong Motor said on Monday.


SsangYong is burdened with high debt and its vehicle sales last year fell to 84,496, down about 21% from a year earlier, a regulatory filing from the automaker showed.


The automaker reported a January-September 2021 operating loss of 238 billion won from revenue of 1.8 trillion won.


SsangYong has been under court receivership since April in an attempt to rehabilitate the carmaker after majority owner Mahindra and Mahindra failed to secure a buyer.

Indian automaker Mahindra, which owned about 75% of SsangYong as at the end of September, has been looking for a buyer for all or most of its stake, which it bought when the South Korean automaker was near-bankruptcy in 2010.

Close

Related stories

Reuters
Tags: #Business #Companies #South Korea #Ssang yong Motor
first published: Jan 10, 2022 02:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.