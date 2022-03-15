English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Skye Air Mobility to expand fleet to 120 drones in 12-15 months

    Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air Mobility, said the company has crossed the milestone of 1,000 flights in six months of operations, and is looking to reach a level of one lakh flights over the next 12-15 months.

    PTI
    March 15, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Drone delivery logistics firm Skye Air Mobility on Tuesday said it plans to ramp up its fleet size to about 120 drones in 12-15 months from the current four as it chases growth opportunities in key areas such as healthcare and diagnostics.

    Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air Mobility, said the company has crossed the milestone of 1,000 flights in six months of operations, and is looking to reach a level of one lakh flights over the next 12-15 months.

    Skye Air Mobility — which is looking to raise USD 1 million (around Rs 7.6 crore) in a seed fund round — is eyeing opportunities in sectors such as healthcare, diagnostics, hyperlocal and e-commerce deliveries, as well as agri-commodities, he added.

    "We aim to do one million kilometers of delivery in next 12-15 months. It will be nearly one lakh flights that we will be doing in the next 12-15 months, so the growth will be exponential,” Kumar said.

    The company is eyeing a fleet size of 120 "with different capacity of drones in different hubs, which will be catering to numerous spokes”.

    Close

    Related stories

    The announcement on the seed funding round will be made shortly and another round would happen in 8-9 months.

    Kumar further said the liberalised Drone Rules announced by the government in August 2021 are "progressive" and has set the stage for rapid growth of the market.

    The Ministry of Civil Aviation has eased the rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms that needs to be filled to operate them, and decreasing the types of fees charged from the operators.

    The drone delivery startup has joined hands with diagnostics chain Redcliffe Labs to take healthcare and pathology services to remote areas of the country, using drone technology.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #drone #Skye Air Mobility
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 04:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.