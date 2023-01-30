English
    Sebi bans 14 entities from securities market for 4 years; levies fine in front-running case related to Reliance Securities

    In addition, they have been asked to disgorge Rs 4.23 crore of unlawful gains made by them, along with an interest of 12 per cent.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
    In its order, Sebi found that entities with the help and cooperation of each other/ by being in nexus with each other, in a pre-determined manner were successful in front-running the impending orders of Tata Absolute Return Fund, a scheme of Tata AIF (Big Client).(Source: ShutterStock)

    Regulator Sebi on Monday barred 14 entities from the securities market for four years and imposed a penalty totalling Rs 70 lakh on them in a case pertaining to front-running by some former dealers of Reliance Securities Ltd and their connected entities.

    They have been directed to pay the fine within 45 days, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its order.

    In its order, Sebi found that entities with the help and cooperation of each other/ by being in nexus with each other, in a pre-determined manner were successful in front-running the impending orders of Tata Absolute Return Fund, a scheme of Tata AIF (Big Client). Tata AIF is a Sebi-registered alternative investment fund.