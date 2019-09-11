Schneider Electric launches EcoStruxure to drive efficiency in oil, gas and petrochemical industry in India

Schneider Electric has announced the launch of Eco Struxure Power & Process (EP&P) to drive efficiency and augment profitability in India’s rapidly evolving oil & gas sectors. Schneider has partnered with Microsoft to create commercial internet of things (IoT) solutions in the areas of energy management and automation.

Through this platform, Schneider Electric aims to address the challenges of market volatility in the oil and gas sector, while reducing CapEx and OpEx by 20-30 percent.

Anil Chaudhry, Managing Director, Schneider Electric India said when power and process management systems operate as separate silos, industrial organisations soon find themselves at a competitive disadvantage. Using Schneider's EcoStruxure can result in better returns on capital employed, with a 20 percent reduction in CapEx, a 15 percent reduction in downtime, and 3 percent growth in profitability.

“The Indian hydrocarbon sector is at the cusp of major transformation as companies across the value chain step up their efforts to boost India’s self-sufficiency in oil and gas, expand refining capacities, and set up pipeline infrastructure for transportation across the country," said Chaudhry.

By leveraging EcoStruxure IoT-enabled system architecture and platform, customers can connect assets that are the center of their projects with assets that are at the center of their operations across the full life cycle of their plants, including their supply chains.

