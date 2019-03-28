App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC refuses to stay merger of Vijaya, Dena banks with BOB

The top court dismissed the applications filed by several bank officers' associations for staying the merger, effective April 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Clearing decks for the scheduled merger of three public sector lenders -- Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Baroda -- the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the amalgamation.

The top court dismissed the applications filed by several bank officers' associations for staying the merger, effective April 1.

The proposed amalgamation will make Bank of Baroda, which will merge the other two lenders with itself, the second largest public sector bank after State Bank of India in place of Punjab National Bank.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Sharan said, "All interlocutory applications seeking stay are dismissed".

related news

At the outset, senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for bank officers associations, said that there were several flaws in the decision taken for merger of three banks as there was no effective consultation or concurrence with the Reserve Bank of India on the issue.

He said that even the board of directors of the banks were not adequately constituted to take a decision of merger like this.

"The Board of Directors should have been informed and given time to contemplate on the proposed merger of the banks but every thing happened on January 2," Divan said.

He said that the board of directors passed a resolution on January 2, cabinet approved the decision on the same date and even the gazette notification was issued on the same day.

The bench asked Divan as how is he affected by the decision of merger of the banks.

He said that employees will suffer due to the merger as there will be an aspect of redundancy.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Bank of Baroda, said the merger was done within the statutory framework and all requisite procedure was duly followed.

"All the banks in question are public sector banks and as far as employees are concerned, under the scheme their terms and conditions of employment will remain the same. They are not affected at all. It was a policy decision that two weaker banks join one stronger bank," he said.

He said that as far as effective consultation with RBI is concerned, the process had started way back in September 17, 2018.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Union of India also opposed the plea of bank officers and said it was a purely an economic policy decision taken by the government for which detailed consultation has taken place.

He said three committees were constituted, Parliament was informed and the RBI was consulted after which in principle consent was given.

"Everything was done in a purely transparent manner and this is an economic policy decision taken by the government," he said.

The bench then said it is rejecting all the applications seeking immediate stay of the decision to merge the three banks.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 07:28 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Dena Bank #India #Market news #Supreme Court #Vijaya Bank

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

'Nyay' scheme poses 'fiscal challenge' to India's economy: Arvind Pana ...

Congress to give 3-year blanket pass to new ventures; abolish angel ta ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent PM Narendra Modi's momentum

We will 'remonetise' what Modi 'demonetised', says Rahul Gandhi

Skymet sees normal monsoon in 2019, says probability of El Nino is 50- ...

Wall Street higher as US-China talks progress, GDP growth cut caps gai ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

Palladium slumps six percent as slide from record high gathers steam

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

In Kerala, UDF, BJP's poll campaigns hit a wall as high court bans fle ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Lucifer movie review: Prithviraj dwarfs a neat premise with Mohanlal a ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

Premier League: Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as club ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T open beta brings improved photo editor, weathe ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Rohit Sharma, de Kock start fo ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi stirs up the Godhra Riots in this new t ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.