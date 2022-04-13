English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Russia-Ukraine conflict | Infosys has no plans to do business with Russian clients: CEO Salil Parekh

    The company has started transitioning all of its work from its centres in Russia, where it employs less than 100 employees, to the centres outside Russia.

    Swathi Moorthy & Chandra R Srikanth
    April 13, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Against the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, IT major Infosys on April 13 made it clear that it has no plans to do business with Russian clients.

    This also comes at a time when UK Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy's stake in the company has come under scrutiny in the British Parliament. According to reports, the company, which had operations in Russia, shut down its Moscow centre.


    Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys founder N Narayana Murty, owns a 0.93 percent stake in the company.


    Speaking to media persons on April 13, after announcing the FY22 results, Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh said, “We don't do any business with Russian clients today and we have no plans of doing business.”


    Given the situation, the company has also started transitioning all of its work from its centres in Russia, where it employs less than 100 employees, to centres outside Russia, Parekh said.


    “The work we do is with a small number of global clients in Russia, for which as I just mentioned, we have started to transition. So at this stage, we have no impact within our business from an Infosys perspective,” he added.

    Close

    Related stories


    On the issues related to Akshata Murthy’s shareholding in the firm, which has come under the scanner of the British government, Parekh said he cannot comment on an individual shareholder.


    Russia Ukraine conflict


    The Russia-Ukraine conflict could force IT companies to pause their investments in Eastern Europe, and bring more work instead to India in the near term, according to experts. The raging tensions in the region may also affect business delivery in the short term, resulting in pricing pressure and a slowdown in new deals, these experts added.


    After the US, Europe and the UK are the largest markets for IT service providers. This move also comes at a crucial time when the IT services business is booming even as firms face a huge challenge of shortage of talent to cater to the growing business needs.


    Expansion to Eastern Europe


    Over the last few years, Indian IT companies have been steadily expanding their presence in the region, using it as a nearshore hub to service clients in Europe. The availability of affordable tech talent was a bonus, amid the unprecedented demand for technology services.

    According to the data from Everest Group, there are close to 70,000 to 100,000 highly qualified workers in digital engineering and IT skills, who will face disruption. Of this, close to 30,000 are working for third-party service providers across banking and financial services, retail, automobile, and healthcare. About 20,000 are employed in global business service centres in Ukraine, and another 30,000 in Belarus and Russia for third-party services providers and GBS.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Swathi Moorthy
    Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy
    Tags: #Akshata Murthy #Infosys #Infosys Q4 FY22 #management commentary #Rishi Sunak #Russia Ukraine Conflict
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 08:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.