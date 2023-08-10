English
    Roaring for Conservation: Celebrating World Lion Day in pictures

    World Lion Day brings attention to the critical conservation needs of these majestic creatures. Through social media campaigns, advocacy efforts and community engagement, the day aims to protect their habitats, combat poaching and promote harmonious coexistence between these iconic predators and humans. It stands as a rallying call for global awareness and action, ensuring a thriving future for lions in the wild

    Moneycontrol News
    August 10, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST
    Roaring for lion conservation today on World Lion Day. (Image: Pexels)

    World Lion Day originated in 2013 through the efforts of Big Cat Rescue, the world's largest accredited sanctuary devoted to lions. Co-founded by Dereck and Beverly Joubert, a husband-and-wife team, the day was established to highlight the concerning decline in lion populations and the imminent threats they confront in their natural habitats. In 2009, the Jouberts collaborated with "National Geographic" to create the Big Cat Initiative (B.C.I.), solidifying their commitment to lion conservation. (Image: Pexels) World Lion Day originated in 2013 through the efforts of Big Cat Rescue, the world's largest accredited sanctuary devoted to lions. Co-founded by Dereck and Beverly Joubert, a husband-and-wife team, the day highlighted the decline in lion populations and the imminent threats they confront in their natural habitats. In 2009, the Jouberts collaborated with "National Geographic" to create the Big Cat Initiative (BCI), solidifying their commitment to lion conservation. (Image: Pexels)

    In 2013, they embarked on a journey to unite National Geographic and the Big Cat Initiative under a unified banner, aiming to safeguard the dwindling populations of big cats in their natural habitats. Since then, every year on August 10, World Lion Day has been observed to amplify understanding of the pressing conservation challenges confronting lions and to honor the magnificence and importance of these emblematic large felines. (Image: Pexels) In 2013, they embarked on a journey to unite National Geographic and the Big Cat Initiative under a unified banner, aiming to safeguard the dwindling populations of big cats in their natural habitats. Since then, every year on August 10, World Lion Day has been observed to amplify understanding of the pressing conservation challenges confronting lions and to honour the magnificence and importance of these emblematic large felines. (Image: Pexels)

    World Lion Day mobilizes vital backing for preserving these remarkable animals in the wild, spotlighting conservation needs, emphasizing ecosystem roles, and cultural importance. Urgent conservation awareness is the goal. (Image: Pexels) World Lion Day mobilises vital backing for preserving these remarkable animals in the wild, spotlighting conservation needs and emphasizing ecosystem roles, and cultural importance. Urgent conservation awareness is the goal. (Image: Pexels)

    World Lion Day honors lions' unique qualities through art, photography, and cultural events. Organizations, zoos, and individuals engage in campaigns, fundraisers, and educational activities to support lion conservation, combat poaching, protect habitats, and advance research. (Image: Pexels) World Lion Day honours lions' unique qualities through art, photography and cultural events. Organisations, zoos and individuals engage in campaigns, fundraisers and educational activities to support lion conservation, combat poaching, protect habitats and advance research. (Image: Pexels)

    Social media drives World Lion Day awareness with hashtags, posts, and videos, aiming for broader reach. It also advocates for wildlife protection laws, engages local communities in conservation, and promotes lion-human coexistence. (Image: Pexels) Social media drives World Lion Day awareness with hashtags, posts, and videos, aiming for a broader reach. It also advocates for wildlife protection laws, engages local communities in conservation, and promotes lion-human coexistence. (Image: Pexels)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cats #Lion #Slideshow
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:04 pm

