Roaring for Conservation: Celebrating World Lion Day in pictures

Roaring for lion conservation today on World Lion Day. (Image: Pexels)

World Lion Day originated in 2013 through the efforts of Big Cat Rescue, the world's largest accredited sanctuary devoted to lions. Co-founded by Dereck and Beverly Joubert, a husband-and-wife team, the day highlighted the decline in lion populations and the imminent threats they confront in their natural habitats. In 2009, the Jouberts collaborated with "National Geographic" to create the Big Cat Initiative (BCI), solidifying their commitment to lion conservation. (Image: Pexels)

In 2013, they embarked on a journey to unite National Geographic and the Big Cat Initiative under a unified banner, aiming to safeguard the dwindling populations of big cats in their natural habitats. Since then, every year on August 10, World Lion Day has been observed to amplify understanding of the pressing conservation challenges confronting lions and to honour the magnificence and importance of these emblematic large felines. (Image: Pexels)

World Lion Day mobilises vital backing for preserving these remarkable animals in the wild, spotlighting conservation needs and emphasizing ecosystem roles, and cultural importance. Urgent conservation awareness is the goal. (Image: Pexels)

World Lion Day honours lions' unique qualities through art, photography and cultural events. Organisations, zoos and individuals engage in campaigns, fundraisers and educational activities to support lion conservation, combat poaching, protect habitats and advance research. (Image: Pexels)

Social media drives World Lion Day awareness with hashtags, posts, and videos, aiming for a broader reach. It also advocates for wildlife protection laws, engages local communities in conservation, and promotes lion-human coexistence. (Image: Pexels)