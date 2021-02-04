MARKET NEWS

Reliance sells some Marcellus shale assets in the US for $250 million

These assets, which are currently operated by various affiliates of EQT Corporation, have been sold to Northern Oil and Gas

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
 
 
Reliance Marcellus, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), will sell its entire stake in certain upstream assets in the Marcellus shale play of south-western Pennsylvania for $250 million.

These assets, which are currently operated by various affiliates of EQT Corporation, have been sold to Northern Oil and Gas, a Delaware corporation, for a consideration of $250 million cash and warrants that give entitlement to purchase 3.25 million common shares of Northern Oil at an exercise price of $14.00 per common share in next seven years.

A purchase and sale agreement was signed between Reliance Marcellus and Northern Oil on February 3, 2021 for this sale and the transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions of closing.

Also Read - Reliance Industries gets world's first 'carbon-neutral' oil from US

Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. acted as financial advisor to Reliance and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as its legal counsel.

At 09:33 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,927, down Rs 3.65, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd that publishes Moneycontrol.com
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #business news #Reliance Industries
first published: Feb 4, 2021 09:14 am

