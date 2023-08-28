Reliance AGM 2023: All you need to know about Jio Smart Home services

Jio Smart Home is anchored by extensive home broadband offerings like JioFiber and JioAirFiber services.

Reliance Jio on August 28 introduced Jio Smart Home services, which will provide many services for operating home appliances smoothly.

Speaking at Reliance Industries Limited’s 46th Annual General Meeting, Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said that "Jio Smart Home Services is poised to “redefine how we experience and manage our homes."

"Jio Smart Home services will provide multiple services for simplifying, enriching, and securing your life within your home," said Kiran Thomas, President at RIL.

How does it work

Jio Smart Home is anchored by extensive home broadband offerings like JioFiber and JioAirFiber services.

A step by step guide to Jio Home Services

Once you share your home address through Jio's website or the MyJio app, Jio provides broadband to your doorstep but also guarantees uninterrupted WiFi.

Jio Home Router

The next-generation Jio Home Router ensures smooth WiFi coverage. With the Jio Home smartphone app, one can easily manage their home network.

The router can also set parental controls, strengthen network security, troubleshoot issues, and even receive suggestions for Wi-Fi extenders.

The Jio Home app also enables you to easily manage, grant, or restrict Wi-Fi access.

Jio Set-top Box

The Jio Set-top Box is a gateway to a world of entertainment, from TV channels to immersive streaming content, to large-screen games, to digital applications and much more.

The Jio Smart Home app includes an eRemote for your Jio Set-top Box, giving you another convenient option alongside a physical remote.

Jio Home App

Jio Home’s Photos feature enables one to access personal content like family photos and other media right at your fingertips.

Jio’s Home security cameras

Jio’s home security cameras provides complete surveillance within and outside your home. Through this setup, you can get live video feeds, prompt alerts, and recorded event clips.

Lastly, Thomas said, "Jio Smart Home transforms your living space into an intelligent, secure, and convenient haven. It simplifies and enriches every moment of your life with technology."

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.