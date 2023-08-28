Reliance Jio to roll out True5G developer program; boost digital ecosystem in India

Ambani stressed that Reliance has deliberately chosen to be in businesses that have large pent-up demand, which is guaranteed to grow at a healthy rate annually over many decades

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio True5G developer program at the company's 46th Annual General Meeting on August 28. This program combines its 5G network, edge computing, and a plethora of applications and services.

He also announced the Jio True5G lab, in a bid to ramp up industry transformation with the use of Jio True5G suite.

The True 5G platform will grant control and options to firms to activate network slice on demand, deploy applications on Jio's multi-access edge-compute locations, and access a diverse ecosystem of partner applications on a single suite, according to Ambani.

"We are building a transformative platform that will change how Indian enterprises, small businesses, and technology startups interact with the digital world," noted Ambani during his address.

The chairman further noted that enterprises can unlock advanced network slicing options, which will help them establish and optimise network slices on a regular basis. This, in turn, will boost their network resource management.

"This accelerates innovation, reduces time-to-market, and reduces cost, added the chairman. "Through the Jio True5G marketplace, our partners can integrate their offerings, and develop tailored solutions that cater to specific needs, further noted Ambani.

