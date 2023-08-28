Jio Financial, BlackRock team up to launch digital first investment solutions

There is unprecedented opportunity to transform the asset management industry by introducing a full-service tech enabled asset manager with affordable and transparent investment products to meet the needs of every segment of the society,” Fink said.

Jio Financial Services (JFS) and BlackRock will work on introducing digital first investment solutions in India, said Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the global asset management company (AMC).

“JFS and BlackRock together aim to transform through digital first offering and democratisation of access to affordable investment solutions throughout India," Fink told shareholders at annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited on August 28.

Fink said that both companies have a shared vision to create better financial futures, and will deliver the combined expertise and scale to unlock the power of investing for millions of people in India.

“We see growing financialisation and a shift from unmanaged and physical assets to saving and investing, and we expect this to increase as per-capita GDP continues to rise and technology advances digital inclusion. There is unprecedented opportunity to transform the asset management industry by introducing a full-service tech enabled asset manager with affordable and transparent investment products to meet the needs of every segment of the society,” Fink said.