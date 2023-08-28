English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 28, 2023 / 11:19 am

    Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Investors await slew of announcements at 46th RIL AGM today

    Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Brokerage firm CLSA has retained its 'buy' rating on India's biggest company, Reliance Industries, and increased the target price to Rs 3,060 a share, up 23 percent from its current market price

    Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: The Reliance Industries (RIL) 46th annual general meeting (AGM) is all set to be announced by Chairman Mukesh Ambani at 2 pm today, on August 28. Among the big updates expected are on the initial public offering (IPO) plans for Reliance Retail and Jio. Precedent from previous AGM do indicate major announcements are on the block. Investors are also excited about value unlocking in the telecom and retail divisions of RIL. The stock has been in the

    green since market opened and has inched higher since. Brokerage firm CLSA has retained its 'buy' rating on India's biggest company, Reliance Industries, and increased the target price to Rs 3,060 a share, up 23 percent from its current market price. CLSA highlighted RIL's commitment to scale up goals and the potential for investment to double, contingent on feasibility. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments! Reliance Industries (RIL) Stock

    Change in shareholder base

    Retail investors, mutual funds, and insurance companies have increased their holdings in Reliance Industries since the last AGM. Here's a quick look-see:
    -- Retail shareholders: Numbers have increased by 190,270 over the past year with aggregate shareholding up 10 basis points.
    -- Mutual Funds: Their holding has reduced from 86 to 84 but the aggregate stake held by them has increased 81 basis points. Those with increased stakes include: Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund, SBI Flexicap Fund and Axis Bluechip Fund.
    -- Insurance Companies: These saw the sharpest jump from 6 to 41 in the last year - particluarly LIC holds the chunck with over 6.5 percent stake. Analysts say the upsurge can be attributed to SEBI the shareholding reporting format in June 2022.
    -- Foreign Portfolio Investors: These have cut holding by 135 basis over the past year.

    • Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Investors await slew of announcements at 46th RIL AGM today
      Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani to make announcement at 2 pm
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 28, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

      Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Change in shareholder base

      Retail investors, mutual funds, and insurance companies have increased their holdings in Reliance Industries since the last AGM. Here's a quick look-see:
      -- Retail shareholders: Numbers have increased by 190,270 over the past year with aggregate shareholding up 10 basis points.
      -- Mutual Funds: Their holding has reduced from 86 to 84 but the aggregate stake held by them has increased 81 basis points. Those with increased stakes include: Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund, SBI Flexicap Fund and Axis Bluechip Fund.
      -- Insurance Companies: These saw the sharpest jump from 6 to 41 in the last year - particluarly LIC holds the chunck with over 6.5 percent stake. Analysts say the upsurge can be attributed to SEBI the shareholding reporting format in June 2022.
      -- Foreign Portfolio Investors: These have cut holding by 135 basis over the past year.

    • August 28, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

      RIL AGM 2023 Live Updates: Expectations - Reliance Retail Ventures expansion

      Reliance Retail Venture's aggressive reach towards varied customer segments has drawn investor interest. The rollout of Tira and Yousta -- RRVL's new format stores is on the radar. Also in focus is its North Indian expansion of FMCG brand 'Independence'. Analysts expect RRVL to be full-force on supply chain, acquisitions and e-commerce. They expect a slew of announcements from the company’s Executive Director Isha Ambani today.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 28, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

      Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Expectations - New Energy

      Reliance has made a committment of $10 billion towards the new energy business over three years, besides a goal of becoming net carbon zero by 2035. New energy includes solar energy to hydrogen fuel. Focus will thus be on disclosures of how much has been achieved since this was announcement last AGM. Progress on the various projects, commissioning dates, and estimated earnings potentials will also hold interest.
      Broking firm Bernstein in its June 9 report said Reliance could pull $10-15 billion of earnings from its new energy business by 2030. "We believe the clean-energy business to be worth Rs 200 a share today, but with plenty of scope for expansion over time," Bernstein said.

    • August 28, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

      RIL AGM 2023 Live Updates: Expectations - 5G, Jio AirFiber

      Reliance reiterated its plans for a 5G India by December 2023 in its annual report and obervers expect updates on the same. Annoucements related to prepaid plans to boost the roll-out are also expected. Besides this word on a Jio 5G smartphone is also being eagerly watched.
      Also on the radar is RIL'sJioAirFiber - which was announced in the last AGM. JioAirFiber had promised to givefibre-like 5G speed over the air without any wires, but has not become available for purchase yet. Analysts expect the launch date for JioAirFiber in this AGM, along with details on how the JioBook laptop is faring.

    • August 28, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

      RIL AGM 2023 Live Updates: Stock Update

      TheSensexwas up 10.32 points or 0.02 percent at 64,896.83, and the Nifty was up 12.00 points or 0.06 percent at 19,277.80. About 1836 shares advanced, 1098 shares declined, and 158 shares unchanged. Among sectors, exceptFMCGand IT, all other indices are trading in the green.
      RILwas among the top 10 gainers

      TheSensexwas up 10.32 points or 0.02 percent at 64,896.83, and the Nifty was up 12.00 points or 0.06 percent at 19,277.80. About 1836 shares advanced, 1098 shares declined, and 158 shares unchanged. Among sectors, exceptFMCGand IT, all other indices are trading in the green. RILwas among the top 10 gainers
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 28, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

      RIL AGM 2023 Live Updates: What to expect? Retail & Jio IPOs, green energy & Jio Financial plans in focus

    • August 28, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

      Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Expectations - Jio Financial Services

      The Jio Financial Services IPO has been the big news and investors and analysts will be closely tracking any word on the same during the AGM annoucement by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Previously known asReliance Strategic Investment, Jio Financial Services has been buzzing for moving towards becoming a non-banking financial company (NBFC). It at present has announced partnership withBlackrock to float a mutual fund company targeting an initial investment of $300 million. But more is expected.
      Analysts say consumer and merchant is the obvious direction for JFS, many investors also expect a step into the insurance sector. For context, Jio already has an insurance broking business in place with over 17 insurance partners. Foreign broking firm CLSA believes this can be scaled up faster.

    • August 28, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

      Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: CLSA maintains 'buy' rating, raises target price to Rs 3,060/share

      Brokerage firm CLSA has retained its 'buy' rating on India's biggest company, Reliance Industries, and increased the target price to Rs 3,060 a share, up 23 percent from its current market price. CLSA highlighted RIL's commitment to scale up goals and the potential for investment to double, contingent on feasibility.
      Investments could double from Rs 75,000 crore planned if viability is proven, details expected at the AGM on August 28, the CLSA report said. Read details here

    • August 28, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

      Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Stock Watch

      Indian indices opened on a positive note on August 28 amid supporting global cues. The Sensex was up 147.86 points or 0.23 percent at 65,034.37, and the Nifty was up 53.00 points or 0.28 percent at 19,318.80. About 1745 shares advanced, 523 shares declined, and 165 shares unchanged.
      Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, L&T, Cipla and BPCL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Nestle India, HUL, Divis Labs and Bajaj Finance.

      Indian indices opened on a positive note on August 28 amid supporting global cues. The Sensex was up 147.86 points or 0.23 percent at 65,034.37, and the Nifty was up 53.00 points or 0.28 percent at 19,318.80. About 1745 shares advanced, 523 shares declined, and 165 shares unchanged. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, L&T, Cipla and BPCL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Nestle India, HUL, Divis Labs and Bajaj Finance.
    • August 28, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

      Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Expectations - IPO timelines

      Investors are eagerly waiting for value to be unlocked in the telecom and retail divisions of RIL. Responding to shareholders in the previous AGM, Chairman Mukesh Ambani had mentioned that he would update them on Jio and Retail IPOs during the next AGM.
      Jio Platforms already has big investors like Google, General Atlantic, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Meta Platforms. Reliance Retail Ventures counts Qatar Investment Authority, KKR, Silver Lake Partners, and the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Singapore as investors, among others.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 28, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

      Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: What to expect from RIL’s 46th AGM?

      Index heavyweight Reliance Industries' 46th annual general meeting (AGM) is expected to set the tone for the markets in the coming week, with investors eyeing a slew of major announcements.
      The AGM on August 28 comes just a few days after Jio Financial Services' listing, and Qatar Investment Authority's acquisition of stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).
      As has been the case over the past few years, RIL's AGM has become more about its newer divisions that are growing rapidly, though the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment still forms the biggest chunk of the conglomerate's revenue.
      In its 2022 AGM, the company announced the roll out of Jio 5G across India by December 2023. In 2021, it was the entry into green energy, and the year before, it announced the induction of Google as a minority investor.

    • August 28, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

      Podcast | Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Market Minutes on RIL 46th AGM

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market