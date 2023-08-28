Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Investors await slew of announcements at 46th RIL AGM today

Retail investors, mutual funds, and insurance companies have increased their holdings in Reliance Industries since the last AGM. Here's a quick look-see:
-- Retail shareholders: Numbers have increased by 190,270 over the past year with aggregate shareholding up 10 basis points.
-- Mutual Funds: Their holding has reduced from 86 to 84 but the aggregate stake held by them has increased 81 basis points. Those with increased stakes include: Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund, SBI Flexicap Fund and Axis Bluechip Fund.
-- Insurance Companies: These saw the sharpest jump from 6 to 41 in the last year - particluarly LIC holds the chunck with over 6.5 percent stake. Analysts say the upsurge can be attributed to SEBI the shareholding reporting format in June 2022.
-- Foreign Portfolio Investors: These have cut holding by 135 basis over the past year.