Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Investors await slew of announcements at 46th RIL AGM today

Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: The Reliance Industries (RIL) 46th annual general meeting (AGM) is all set to be announced by Chairman Mukesh Ambani at 2 pm today, on August 28. Among the big updates expected are on the initial public offering (IPO) plans for Reliance Retail and Jio. Precedent from previous AGM do indicate major announcements are on the block. Investors are also excited about value unlocking in the telecom and retail divisions of RIL. The stock has been in the

green since market opened and has inched higher since. Brokerage firm CLSA has retained its 'buy' rating on India's biggest company, Reliance Industries, and increased the target price to Rs 3,060 a share, up 23 percent from its current market price. CLSA highlighted RIL's commitment to scale up goals and the potential for investment to double, contingent on feasibility. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments!

Change in shareholder base

Retail investors, mutual funds, and insurance companies have increased their holdings in Reliance Industries since the last AGM. Here's a quick look-see:

-- Retail shareholders: Numbers have increased by 190,270 over the past year with aggregate shareholding up 10 basis points.

-- Mutual Funds: Their holding has reduced from 86 to 84 but the aggregate stake held by them has increased 81 basis points. Those with increased stakes include: Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund, SBI Flexicap Fund and Axis Bluechip Fund.

-- Insurance Companies: These saw the sharpest jump from 6 to 41 in the last year - particluarly LIC holds the chunck with over 6.5 percent stake. Analysts say the upsurge can be attributed to SEBI the shareholding reporting format in June 2022.

-- Foreign Portfolio Investors: These have cut holding by 135 basis over the past year.