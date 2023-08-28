Reliance AGM 2023: Next 10 years’ growth to far outstrip last 45 years, says Mukesh Ambani

Ambani stressed that Reliance has deliberately chosen to be in businesses that have large pent-up demand, which is guaranteed to grow at a healthy rate annually over many decades

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, speaking at the annual general meeting of the conglomerate on August 28 said its growth in the next 10 years will outstrip the growth it has seen in the past.

“I am supremely confident that the value that your company will create for all its stakeholders over the next decade will be multiple times greater than what it has generated over the past 45 years,” said Ambani.

Ambani said Reliance Industries has scrupulously adhered to certain cardinal principles of value creation, ensuring that it becomes more valuable with time. They include growth driven by the following - perpetual demand, superior customer experience and value, power of disruptive technologies and innovation, business discipline and global market potential.

“These five commitments will translate into a new and virtuous multi-decade Value Creation Cycle defined by faster growth, higher revenues, better margins and increased EBITDA,” said the billionaire. “This will significantly enhance the earnings multiples of each of Reliance’s businesses.”

Ambani stressed that Reliance has deliberately chosen to be in businesses that have large pent-up demand, which is guaranteed to grow at a healthy rate annually over many decades.

“This choice has led us to build businesses of global size and scale. Each of Reliance’s three growth engines ─ our O2C business, our Retail business and Jio’s Digital Services business ─ meets this value-creation criterion. And so also will our newest and fourth growth engine ─ Jio Financial Services,” he added.

Reliance’s subsidiaries are category leaders in O2C, retail and telecom businesses. The company is also venturing in new fields such as renewable energy, financial services and aim to replicate its successes.

