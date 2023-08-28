Reliance AGM 2023: RIL is now India’s largest bio-energy producer, says Ambani

Chairman Mukesh Ambani said RIL is progressing well to deploy its committed capital of Rs 75,000 crore to build its new energy manufacturing ecosystem.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has become India’s largest bio-energy producer based on the company’s indigenously developed technology, said Chairman Mukesh Ambani on August 28.

At the group's 46th annual general meeting (AGM), Ambani said Reliance has commissioned the first commercial-scale compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh in 10 months.

“After setting up two demo units for CBG at Jamnagar, we have commissioned the first commercial-scale CBG plant at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh in a record time of just 10 months,” he said.

Ambani added that the company will rapidly scale this up to 25 CBG plants across India.

“Your company prides itself in embracing societal challenges and delivering world-class solutions suited for India. In the same spirit, we took to solving the problem of severe pollution faced by many of our Indian cities during winters, caused by stubble burning, and accelerated our plans to deploy Bioenergy projects,” said Ambani.

Reliance targets to establish 100 CBG plants in the next five years, consuming 5.5 million tonnes of agro-residue and organic waste, he said.

The move would help in mitigating nearly 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions, and producing 2.5 million tonnes of organic manure annually, he said. This would also result in a reduction of about 0.7 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) of imported LNG, said Ambani.

