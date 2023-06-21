Yamuna Expressway Authority to sell 49 industrial plots, eyes Rs 86 cr revenue

Under the scheme, as many as 49 plots of different sizes are up for sale. The Authority is eyeing a revenue of around Rs 86 crore from these plots, officials said.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has floated a scheme for the allotment of industrial plots in its Medical Devices Park in Sector 28, which is being developed in a 350-acre area near the Expressway.

Under the scheme, as many as 49 plots of different sizes are up for sale. The Authority is eyeing a revenue of around Rs 86 crore from these plots, officials said.

They said that the scheme will close on July 3 and the e-auction will be conducted on July 19.

According to YEIDA officials, on sale are 20 industrial plots measuring 1,000 square metres each, 23 industrial plots measuring 2,100 sq m each, and four large land parcels measuring 10,000 square metres each.

There are two industrial plots of 11,200 sq m and 12,000 sq m, respectively.

A YEIDA official said that the reserved rates of bidding are different for different plots. For the 1,000 and 2,100 sq m plots, the rate of allotment is kept at Rs 7,010 per sq m, while for the 10,000 sq m plot, it is Rs 6,204 per sq m.

Similarly, the land allotment rate for an 11,200 sq m plot is Rs 6,081.43 per sq m, while for 12,000 sq m plots, it is Rs 6,013.34 per sq m. The Authority is expecting a revenue of around Rs 86.72 crore from the e-auction of these plots.

“The per-square metre rate is lower for 10,000-12,000 sq m plots because of the larger area. All these plots are located in Sector 28 and are being allotted under the Medical Devices Park. So, only medical sector-related industries will be allowed here,” the official told Moneycontrol.

He said that these plots will be well-connected, with the upcoming metro service between Jewar Airport and Greater Noida and also with the pod taxi services. These plots are close to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the proposed Film City, the upcoming Noida International Airport and Toy Park, among others.

Other than Medical Devices park, the YEIDA is developing a leather manufacturing park and a handicraft park in Sector 28. So far, 59 plots have been allotted in the Park.

Interested parties can download application forms from the website, www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com, and submit application online through a single-window portal of Nivesh Mitra -- www.niveshmitra.up.nic.in