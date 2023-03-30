Wife of former Attorney General of India buys Rs 160 crore bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links

Mukul Rohtagi

Vasudha Rohatgi, the wife of former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, has purchased a 2,160-square-yard bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links for Rs 160 crore, according to the documents accessed by Moneycontrol.

The sale deed showed that the plot area of the bungalow is 1806.35 sq m and the covered area of the entire building is 1869.7 sq m.

The property's registration was completed on February 24, and the family paid Rs 6.4 crore in stamp duty for the purchase.

Mukul Rohatgi has confirmed the transaction.

It is to be noted that Delhi's Golf Links remains a preferred location for high net-worth individuals due to limited availability resulting in steady prices.

The Rohatgis' acquisition sees them join the ranks of other corporate leaders who have invested in high-end properties in Delhi. Last year, former Solicitor General of India Gopal Subramanium bought a sprawling 866-square-yard bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi's Sunder Nagar for Rs 85 crore.

The Rohtagis will have business leaders such as Bhanu Chopra of Rategain, Shailesh Arora of Maxop Engineering, and Pawan Agarwal of DB Group as their neighbours. Chopra recently purchased a bungalow measuring 850 square meters in the locality for Rs 127.5 crore.

In February, the family members and associates of DMart founder Radhakishan Damani made a massive property purchase in Mumbai, acquiring 28 housing units with a total value of Rs 1,238 crore. This transaction is considered to be one of the largest property deals in India.

Around the same time, Godrej Properties Ltd acquired the bungalow of Raj Kapoor in Chembur to develop a high-end residential project. Recently, DLF Ltd, a major real estate company, announced the sale of 1,137 luxury apartments priced at Rs 7 crore and above, totaling over Rs 8,000 crore, within three days at its housing project in Gurugram.