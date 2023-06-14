Signature View Apartment case: DDA decides to offer buyback, reconstruction of flat options to residents

The DDA board meeting in progress.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to offer the residents of the Signature View Apartment housing complex, which was declared "structurally damaged" by IIT-Delhi, two options – buyback, or reconstruction of the flats at the same site, the Authority noted.

The Authority said that it will also pay rent to those residents who opt for reconstruction of flats, during the period of construction.

The decision was taken on June 14 at the board meeting of the DDA, which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who is also the chairman of the Authority.

Around 1,600 people live in the Signature View Apartments housing complex, which is located in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. The society comprises 12 towers.

Also Read: Delhi's Signature View Apartments residents demand fair compensation, seek clarity over redevelopment

The Authority noted that approval has been given for an effective solution for the residents of Signature View Apartment, where DDA will offer two options to the allottees or residents of the housing complex.

"One of the options is direct buyback of the flats wherein DDA will pay back the cost of capital paid by allottees along with interest plus the stamp duty paid at the time of registration. The other option is the reconstruction of the flats, vide which DDA will provide newly built flats at the same place with the same specifications. However, better amenities and civic services will be provided in accordance with the Unified Building Bye Laws (UBBL) in vogue. Further, the facilitation amount towards rent would also be paid during the construction period until the time the offer letter is issued to all the allottees," the DDA said in a statement.

The apartment complex was built between 2007 and 2010 and allotted to the residents in 2011–2012. But in just a few years, the buildings became structurally unsafe. Construction-related issues started surfacing in 2012-13, soon after the society became operational. This forced the residents to complain to the DDA.

Also Read: Signature View Apartment case: DDA asks CBI to register FIR against 39 officers, contractors

The IIT-Delhi study conducted in 2021–22 at the behest of the DDA made a recommendation to "vacate and dismantle" the buildings immediately. On complaints by the residents regarding the poor condition of the buildings, LG Saxena, on January 24 this year, ordered the DDA to redevelop the housing complex and register FIRs against erring officials and contractors.