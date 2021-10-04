MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

SC asks Centre to frame model builder-buyer agreement for realty deals

SC says builder-buyer agreement important to protect homebuyers

Vandana Ramnani

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre, asking it to frame model agreements for the builder-buyer and the agent-buyer deals to bring in more transparency in the real estate sector.

The model agreements must conform with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 to ensure protection for consumers, the apex court said.

A uniform builder-buyer agreement is required to be framed by the Centre to protect interests of lakhs of homebuyers, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said.

The move followed a plea by Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay for framing a model builder-buyer agreement to ensure transparency and fair play, reduce delays, and curb exploitation by developers.

"This is an important issue on protection of buyers, often put on the back foot by clauses in agreements made by builders and a model BBA will keep builders in check,” Justice Chandrachud said.
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #BBA #Homebuyers #Real Estate #RERA
first published: Oct 4, 2021 01:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.