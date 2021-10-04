SC asks Centre to frame model builder-buyer agreement for realty deals

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre, asking it to frame model agreements for the builder-buyer and the agent-buyer deals to bring in more transparency in the real estate sector.

The model agreements must conform with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 to ensure protection for consumers, the apex court said.

A uniform builder-buyer agreement is required to be framed by the Centre to protect interests of lakhs of homebuyers, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said.

The move followed a plea by Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay for framing a model builder-buyer agreement to ensure transparency and fair play, reduce delays, and curb exploitation by developers.

"This is an important issue on protection of buyers, often put on the back foot by clauses in agreements made by builders and a model BBA will keep builders in check,” Justice Chandrachud said.