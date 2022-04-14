English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Rustomjee Group to roll out real estate fund sized at up to Rs 570 crore

    Mt K Kapital will focus on residential and mixed use development projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. In the future, the fund will invest in completed mixed use commercial assets across various cities.

    Vandana Ramnani
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Rustomjee Group is setting up a development fund platform, Mt K Kapital, focused on residential and mixed use development projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The fund size will be around $50 to $75 million (Rs 380-570 crore), said Boman Irani,  chairman and managing director of Rustomjee Group, on April 14.

    In the future, the fund will invest in completed mixed use commercial assets across various cities. The filings for the fund licence have already been made.

    “With a strong focus on Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Rustomjee has delivered some of the best developments in real estate. We are glad to create Mt K Kapital platform and through this we aim to leverage our development expertise and grow our presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region while maximising value to the investors of the fund,” he said.

    “We aim to bring in assets with a top line of $0.5 billion in the first fund,” said Binitha Dalal, founder, Mt K Kapital.

    Rustomjee Group has a development portfolio of 20 million square feet of completed projects, 9.2 million square feet of ongoing development and 16.4 million square feet of planned development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

    Close

    Related stories

    Rustomjee Group's portfolio includes two township developments in Thane and Virar, as well as large residential developments, office complexes, retail, healthcare and educational institutions across Mumbai in Prabhadevi, Bandra, Khar, Andheri, Kandivali, Borivali and Bhandup.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Vandana Ramnani
    Tags: #fund #Investors #MMR #Real Estate #Rustomjee Group
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 11:05 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.