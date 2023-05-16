Public hearing on stilt-plus-four-floor construction evokes mixed response, expert committee to examine suggestions

For representational purpose

The expert committee formed by the Haryana government to examine issues pertaining to the construction of stilt-plus-four floors buildings convened a public hearing of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), real estate developers’ bodies and other stakeholders and got mixed responses on the matter. Real estate developers supported construction of stilt-plus-four-floors while most of the residents opposed the move, officials privy to the development said.

The expert committee also sought suggestions from various departments such as Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Gurugram Municipal Corporation and district administration that are involved in approval of building plans and directed that the district administration should sends its report to the committee within a week.

During the meeting, committee Chairman P Raghavendra Rao said that keeping in mind the present circumstances, it must be mentioned in the report whether permission should be given in any sector under this plan and is there is a need to increase the existing infrastructure or not and what will be the effect on the environment after the approval of the stilt-plus-four-floor plan. The report shall also mention about how the structural safety of the building constructed under this plan will be ensured.

Officials said that the expert committee demanded that it should also be told in the report if there will be a need for a ‘Grievances Committee’ at the district level to redress its complaints if stilt-plus-four-floors plan is approved. Raghavendra Rao said that the district administration is completely free to hire any agency to prepare its report.

Some stakeholders also suggested to allow construction of stilt-plus-four-floors with certain caveats such as taking approval from RWAs before start of any such construction or allowing it only in new plotted development colonies, according to the officials.

A government official, who asked not to be named, said that no decision was taken in the meeting on May 16 and the feedback given by the RWAs and real estate developers along with other stakeholders will now be analysed for better and an informed decision.

“Views of all the concerned parties were taken on the issue. The committee has got mixed responses and now all will be thoroughly examined to better understand their pros and cons and then any decision will be taken and a recommendation will be made to the government. It will take 15-20 days more to come to any conclusion,” the official told Moneycontrol.

Also Read: Expert committee receives around 26,000 suggestions from stakeholders on suspension of stilt-plus-four building plan approval

The public hearing that was convened in Gurugram on May 16, was attended by developers’ groups such as National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), some individual builders, representatives of United Gurugram RWAs -- a group of RWAs in the city – and some individual RWAs.

Residents’ take

Praveen Yadav, president, United Gurugram RWAs, said that the existing infrastructure in colonies is already weak and unable to cater to the demand hence allowing stilt-plus-four-floors will only make things worse.

“Gurugram is mainly ground-plus-two floor city in terms of plotted colonies and the existing infrastructure is designed accordingly. First the government should build sufficient infrastructure and develop amenities and then think of giving a nod to the fourth floor plan,” he said.

Also Read: Haryana government keeps stilt plus four-floor building plan approvals in abeyance, order issued

He added that in old colonies people give house to builders, who in turn redevelop the house after breaking it and make it four floor. This exercise poses a great risk to neighbouring old houses.

According to officials, some residents suggested to give approval to construct stilt-plus-four-floor only in new plotted colonies and keep it suspended in old colonies or for redevelopment of houses. No decision was, however, taken on these suggestions, officials said.

Developers’ take

Praveen Jain, chairman NAREDCO, said that they have sought 4-5 days’ time from the expert committee headed by P Raghavendra Rao, to submit written representation on the matter.

He said that the stilt-plus-four-floor construction should be allowed as it will not only cater to the increasing demand of housing but also bring-in more revenue for the state government.

“The developers sold plots promising the buyers that they will be able to construct four floors but if stilt-plus-four-floor construction is banned for good and only three floors are allowed then most of the cases will go into litigation,” Jain said.

He added that some instances such as people using stilt parking for other means like store rooms also came to fore in the meeting. Such issues should be dealt with, he said.

The Haryana government in February said it was putting approvals for new stilt-plus-four floors residential buildings on hold. The ban also included such applications pending approval.

The ban was imposed against the backdrop of complaints by residents of the northern part of Chandigarh, who have been resisting the administration’s practice of converting single residential units into apartments by granting approvals for stilt-plus-four floors buildings.​