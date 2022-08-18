Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Edifice expedites work to complete charging of Apex with explosives by August 23

Noida Twin Towers: Ceyan is around 97 metres tall while Apex is 100-metre high. (Photo: Moneycontrol)

Edifice Engineering, the company hired by Supertech to carry out the demolition of the Twin Towers located in Noida Sector 93A, completed the charging of one of the towers on August 17 and now has shifted its focus on Apex tower to complete its charging by August 22 or 23. The firm had earlier set a target to complete the charging by August 25. Charging is a process to fill the holes drilled in columns of the towers with explosives. Edifice Engineering is carrying out the demolition with South Africa-based Jet Demolition.

"We completed charging of Ceyane, which has 29 floors, yesterday (August 17). We finished charging the 24th and 22nd floors of Apex (32 floors) yesterday and we are working on floors 20th, 18th and 16th today (August 18). We are trying to complete the charging of Apex by August 22-23 as we need three to four days for the final connection and checking. In the final connection, explosives on all the floors will be interconnected so that the blast can be carried out simultaneously," said Mayur Mehta, project manager at Edifice.

Mehta shared that around 250-260 kg of explosives are being deployed daily on average and the total quantity will be around 3700 kg.

"Deployment of explosives are more in the bottom floors and it gets lighter as we move up. Therefore, charging of the upper floors takes less time compared to the lower floors - first, ground and basement," said Mehta.

He said that basement 1 and the ground floor are primary blast floors while every alternate floor has been categorised as either primary or secondary blast floors.

Ceyan tower is around 97 metres tall while Apex is 100-metre high. The towers will be blown up to dust on August 28. Mehta has said that Ceyan will implode first while Apex will follow suit.

A team of ten Indian blasters and six foreign blasters along with labourers are working to fill around 9,640 holes with explosives in the towers. The explosives are being brought to the site from Palwal and returns there every day with unused quantity.

Four buildings each of Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village have been covered with geotextile fabric to protect them from demolition dust.

A mock drill of the blast and its preparations will take place on August 25. Officials from police, traffic police, NDRF, fire department and Edifice Engineering will participate in the drill to weed out any shortcomings.

A total of 1,396 flats from Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village will have to vacate their homes before demolition on August 28. These have over 5,000 residents.