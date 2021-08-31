Supreme Court orders demolition of twin towers by Supertech in Noida at the cost of real estate firm

The Supreme Court on August 31 ordered the demolition of the 40-storey twin towers project by Supertech Group in Noida. The court, in a 140-page order, said that the demolition has to be completed within three months and the builder will have to bear the cost of demolition.

The top court said that the construction of the two towers, containing almost 1,000 flats, was done in violation of rules and must be razed within three months.

The bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud delivered the verdict on the appeal of Supertech against the Allahabad High Court order directing demolition of twin 40-storey towers in Noida. It also ordered the firm to refund deposits taken from homebuyers with 12 percent interest.

The Supreme Court said that there has been a rampant increase in the number of unauthorised constructions in urban areas because of collusion of developers and urban planning authorities and it must be dealt with sternly.

The apex court said that the permission given by Noida authority to Supertech to construct two additional 40-floor towers was in violation of rules.

"The Construction of twin towers in Emerald Court also breached fire safety norms and was violative of UP Apartments Act since it didn't obtain the consent of homebuyers," the court said.

Homebuyers' body New ERA Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA) said that this is a great decision and a great blow to Supertech Ltd and Noida Authority.

"The court ordered the demolition of the towers at the cost of the builder and all flat owners in the twin towers are to be reimbursed with 12 percent interest by the builder," it added.

The demolition is likely to be carried out by Central Building Research Institute (CBRI). In case CBRI refuses, a new authority will be appointed.

Realty firm Supertech Ltd had defended the construction of twin towers and claimed no illegality. It had said that Supertech had lost the case before the high court on two counts -- distance criteria and not taking consent of home buyers before constructing those towers.

It had said the Emerald Court Owner Resident Welfare Association, which has filed the case before the high court challenging the construction of the twin towers, was not even in existence when the plan was sanctioned and construction had begun.

The builder had said that out of 633 people booking the flats initially, 133 have moved out to other projects, 248 have taken refunds and 252 home buyers still had their bookings with the company in the project.

The homebuyers association has claimed that the huge twin towers constructed by the builder were not in the original plan shown to them at the time of booking and it has blocked their view, fresh air and sunlight.

The two towers, Apex and Ceyane of Emerald Court Project of Supertech, together have 915 apartments and 21 shops. Of these, 633 flats were booked initially.

On April 11, 2014, the Allahabad High Court ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.