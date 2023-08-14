Noida Authority board approves Master Plan 2041 for development of New Noida

The authority plans to acquire agricultural land from 20 villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 60 villages in the neighbouring Bulandshahr district for New Noida. Image for representational purpose

The Noida Authority has approved the draft Master Plan 2041 for New Noida paving the way for the acquisition of around 21,000 hectares of land. The focus of the Master Plan 2041 will be industrial development in the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), where New Noida is proposed to be developed, officials said.

Noida, the Delhi satellite city in Uttar Pradesh set up in 1976, started slow but in recent years has burgeoned, with what was largely farmland now a cluster of buildings housing residential units and industrial projects, and is rapidly running out of space. Greater Noida, which came up in the early 1990s, was more of an independent city some 30 km from Noida. Hence the need was felt for a sort of extension to ease the burden on Noida proper.

The decision to approve the New Noida Master Plan was taken in the 210 board meeting of the Noida Authority on August 13 which was headed by Manoj Kumar Singh, Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, state infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, and also chairman of the authority. The board also discussed the recommendations of the Amitabh Kant committee on stuck housing projects.

New Noida Master Plan 2041

Under the New Noida Master Plan prepared by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), the new development will have special economic zones for industrial units from the agricultural, food processing and FMCG sectors. It is also likely to have a logistics hub, knowledge centres, integrated townships and skill development centres. The Noida Authority has also set aside a budget of Rs 1,000 crore this year for land acquisition and internal development in New Noida.

The authority plans to acquire agricultural land from 20 villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 60 villages in the neighbouring Bulandshahr district for New Noida.

Also Read: Greater Noida board approves Master Plan 2041, to acquire 40,000 hectares

“There is hardly any land left in Noida for further development. However, the demand for land for industries, commercial projects and other development is increasing owing to the growing population. Hence, the development has now been planned in DNGIR which will be known as New Noida,” a Noida Authority official told Moneycontrol.

He said that as per the New Noida master plan, industries will come up on 40 percent of the total earmarked land. Around 13 percent land will be utilised for residential purposes while 18 percent will be reserved for green belt and recreational purposes. The remaining land will be kept for mixed-land use and institutional purposes, the official said.

Stuck projects

According to officials, the Noida Authority board also discussed the recommendations of the Amitabh Kant committee on stalled projects, which has proposed measures to revive these in order to provide relief to around 2 lakh homebuyers.

A Noida Authority official said that the committee’s suggestions to provide a moratorium on developers’ dues and rationalisation of interest rates were discussed in the meeting but further deliberations are likely before a decision is reached.

“More discussions will be held on the recommendations of the report of the Centre’s panel in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities for a better-informed decision. Once all necessary aspects are discussed, a report containing observations of the authorities will be sent to the state government to decide future course of action,” the official said.

Also Read: Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway officials to review Amitabh Kant report, assess stalled projects