New Noida masterplan in final stage, likely to be ready for approval next month

The authority is said to have identified 21,000 hectares of agricultural land in 86 villages of Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts for the development of New Noida.

The masterplan for New Noida is in the final stage and is likely to be submitted for approval next month, officials aware of the plan said.

The Noida Authority will start acquiring land for New Noida after the masterplan is approved by the board, possibly in August, they added.

The focus will be industrial development in the Dadri-Sikandrabad region, where New Noida is proposed to be developed. The Noida Authority has set aside Rs 1,000 crore this year for land acquisition and internal development in New Noida.

According to the draft masterplan, New Noida will have dedicated areas for industries, offices, universities and residential purposes, the officials said. As many as 8,100 hectares will be earmarked for industries and 1,600 hectares for medical and engineering colleges and universities, among others. About 2,000 hectares will be designated for residential projects.

“The land acquisition process for New Noida will be started only after the masterplan is finalised and approved. It may take a few months for the land acquisition to start,” one official told Moneycontrol.

Another official said the Noida Authority is assessing which development model would be best for New Noida.

“Whether to go with the licence model, as was done in Gurugram, or adopt the Noida-Greater Noida model, where the authority would have the entire land bank and accordingly allot plots to developers or industries, depending on the use of the land,” the official said.

There is hardly any land left in Noida for further development but demand for industries, commercial projects and other work is increasing because of the growing population and expansion is needed. New Noida is expected to cater to 600,000 residents.

The masterplan, which is being prepared by the School of Planning and Architecture, will include special economic zones for industrial units from the agriculture, food processing and FMCG sectors. New Noida is likely to have a logistics hub, knowledge centres, integrated townships and skill development centres.