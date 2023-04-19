Metro rail between Jewar airport and Greater Noida likely to have seven stations

For Representational purpose

The proposed metro rail corridor between the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar and Knowledge Park-2 in Greater Noida is expected to have seven stations. Of these seven, six will be elevated and one underground, sources privy to the development said.

Gateway to growth

One of the persons said that a detailed project report (DPR) of the metro link between Jewar airport and Knowledge Park-2 was prepared by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and was submitted to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) last year, which has now been sent to the Uttar Pradesh government for approval.

“There are likely to be seven stations between Jewar airport and Greater Noida. Four of these seven are likely to be Noida International Airport in Jewar, International Film City, Techzone and Knowledge Park-2. The remaining three stations are likely to come up in YEIDA residential sectors 18, 19 and 20 and industrial sectors 28 and 29,” a source told Moneycontrol, adding that the station at Noida International Airport will be underground.

The Knowledge Park-2 metro station will be an interchange station where commuters will be able to change for the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua line metro.

The 35.64 km-long metro link between the Jewar airport and Greater Noida is the part of the 72-km metro corridor that will connect the upcoming Noida International Airport with the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi via the Airport Express Line.

The project will be taken up in two parts—35.64 km from Jewar airport to Knowledge Park-2 and 36.36 km from Knowledge Park-2 to Delhi, where commuters can take the existing Airport Express Line.

Sources said that given the distance between the two airports, this entire metro connectivity link will be a high-speed rail service and expected travel time between the two airports is likely to be one hour.

According to YEIDA officials, The DPR for the Knowledge Park-2 to New Delhi metro section is also being prepared by DMRC and it is expected to be submitted to YEIDA by June 2023.

The estimated project cost of the entire project comprising both phases is Rs 13,000 crore.

A YEIDA official said that the DPR for Knowledge Park-2 to Delhi metro was to be submitted by March 31 this year but was delayed by two months as more time was needed to conduct surveys.

After reviewing the DPR for Greater Noida-Delhi metro line, the YEIDA will send it to the state government for further approval. Work on both metro corridors can start only after approval from the state government, the official said.

Officials said that YEIDA had signed an agreement with DMRC to prepare a feasibility report for a metro link between IGI Airport and Noida International Airport in September 2021.

They said that phase one of the new airport is expected to start by September 2024 so there is a need to connect the two airports and develop multimodal connectivity from Jewar to other parts of Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi.

