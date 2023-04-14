Greater Noida-New Delhi metro project report delayed by two months

For representational purpose

The detailed project report of the proposed metro line from Greater Noida to New Delhi has been delayed by two months because the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation needs more time to conduct surveys, officials said.

Delhi Metro sources said the DMRC will try to complete the work by June.

The 72-km metro corridor will connect the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar with Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi via the Airport Express Line.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, which will implement the project, paid Rs 1.87 crore to Delhi Metro.

“These surveys are key to identifying appropriate locations for proposed metro stations,” a YEIDA official told Moneycontrol, asking not to be identified. He said the DPR is likely to be submitted by May end or June. The last date was March 31.

Sources in the Delhi Metro said that there was no delay in the DPR. He said the mobilisation fee for the agreement was released on February 7 and six months are needed after that to complete the process and submit the DPR, so the time limit is August.

"DMRC will try to complete it in four months, by June,” a source in the DMRC said.

The project will be in two parts – 35.64 km from Jewar to Knowledge Park-2, which is in Noida on the Noida-Greater Noida metro, and 36.36 km from Knowledge Park-2 to New Delhi, where commuters can take the existing Airport Express Line.

Rs 13,000 crore project

Officials said the number of stations and the project cost may change in the DPR. There will be six stations between Jewar Airport and Knowledge Park-2 and 10-11 stations in the Knowledge Park-2-New Delhi corridor. The estimated cost of the project is estimated at Rs 13,000 crore.

Another YEIDA official said the DPR for the portion between Jewar airport and Knowledge Park-2 has been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Government for approval.

“Once the survey-related work is completed, the DPR will be readied. YEIDA will review it and then send it to the state government for further approval. Work can start only after approval from the state government,” the official said.

According to officials, YEIDA signed an agreement with DMRC to prepare a feasibility report for a metro link between IGI Airport and Noida International Airport in September 2021.

Officials said phase one of the new airport is expected to start by September 2024 so there is a need to develop multimodal connectivity from Jewar to other parts of Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi.

“This proposed metro link is a step in this direction. We hope to start work on the project soon. In future, plans will also be chalked out to improve last-mile connectivity in the region,” officials said.